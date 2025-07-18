Hearts and heroes at SCS all abilities sporting gala

By Declan Donohue

There was joy, laughter, and plenty of friendly competition at the recent Sydney Catholic Schools Unified All Abilities Multi-Sport Day – an event that brought together more than 50 students of all abilities to share in the power of sport, fun, and friendship.

Held at Concord Oval Indoor Recreation Centre and filled with energy, this heartwarming day gave primary-aged students (8–13 years) living with physical, intellectual, sensory, or social-emotional disabilities a chance to experience the thrill of movement, teamwork, and achievement, all alongside a trusted buddy from their school.

- Advertisement -

At the heart of the event was a simple but powerful philosophy: sport belongs to everyone.

“The Multi-Sport Day isn’t just about winning – it’s about fostering inclusion, courage, and connection,” said Emma Biundy from Good Shepherd Primary, Hoxton Park.

“It is truly heartwarming to see students helping one another, sharing laughter, and giving everything a go. This event provides students with the opportunity to try different activities while supporting their peers along the way.”

Students explored new activities like European handball, indoor soccer, and indoor putt putt golf, supported by experienced coaches and adaptive equipment that ensured everyone could get involved. The day wasn’t just about sport – it was a celebration of social inclusion, confidence-building, and giving it a go, with students encouraged to participate at their own pace and with the support of their peers.

Anna Turnbull (Specialist: Sport – All Abilities) at Sydney Catholic Schools believes the day provided students with the opportunity to “learn new games and skills, collaborate in small teams, form friendships with peers from other schools, and compete and collaborate in a welcoming and supportive environment.”

A highlight of the day was the indoor putt putt golf competition, where each of the 18 holes featured a unique flag – a small detail that quietly acknowledged the community support helping to bring the event to life. These thoughtful touches not only added colour and character to the day but also served as a quiet reminder of the many hands working together to create opportunities for all students to participate and thrive.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of three ClubGRANTS sponsors: Liverpool Catholic Club, Chatswood RSL, Dooley’s Catholic Club, Lidcombe.

Their contributions directly supported the setup, equipment, and staffing needed to run such a special day – a day that delivered meaningful benefits, including increased self-esteem through a sense of accomplishment, teamwork and communication practice, a genuine sense of belonging, and joy.

By the end of the day, it was clear: this wasn’t just a sports day. It was a celebration of ability, of friendship, and of the magic that happens when children are given the chance to shine, together.

Year 6 student Diana from Good Shepherd Primary, Hoxton Park, perfectly captured the spirit of the day: “It’s been a great day. Everyone joined in, and we all came out winners.”