Patriarch’s visit hailed “a miracle,” while parishioners in Gaza feel horror, desperation

Parishioners at Gaza’s Holy Family Parish are in shock and despair after an Israeli tank shell struck their compound 17 July, killing three elderly sheltering there and wounding 10.

“The people have nowhere to go … they want peace,” said Joseph Hazboun of Catholic Near East Welfare Association.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III visited Gaza 18 July, with Cardinal Pizzaballa celebrating Masses there daily through 20 July, and bringing supplies to about 600 displaced people at Holy Family and another 260 at the Greek Orthodox church.

Their visit, Hazboun said, was a powerful sign of solidarity. A young postulant injured in the attack is recovering in an Israeli hospital, saying from his bed: “Love is stronger than war.”

Following a 18 July call from the Israeli prime minister, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Pope Leo XIV 21 July.

Pope Leo urged Israelis and Palestinians to protect civilians, respect sacred places and allow in aid. He also called for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations amid mounting civilian casualties.