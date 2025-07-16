How Called and Gifted transforms lives and ministries

What happens when a trained nurse discovers that God has gifted her in ways she never imagined?

For Marini Logarti, “Called and Gifted” became the key to unlocking a completely new path in life – one that has led her from the hospital ward to parish event management and parish leadership.

Marini’s journey of discovery began when she completed the Called and Gifted charism discernment program not once, but twice.

The process is designed to help Catholics identify and understand their unique spiritual gifts, often referred to as charisms. These gifts, bestowed by the Holy Spirit, are gifts given to serve others, build up the church, and further God’s mission.

The process is organised through the Parish Renewal Team (PRT) within the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation (SCE), using the Catherine of Siena Institute model.

“Discerning our charisms allows us to recognise how God has uniquely gifted and equipped each of us to serve him and his church,” said Tania Rimac, a team leader of the Parish Renewal Team.

“As people come to understand their own spiritual gifts, they grow in confidence about how they can serve and volunteer in the church. Another beautiful fruit of this journey is the ability to also recognise and affirm the gifts in others, enabling us to work together more intentionally in building up the Kingdom of God in our communities.”

Through the process Marini was able to identify three key charisms: hospitality, intercessory prayer, and prophecy. But it was the charism of hospitality that would prove to be life-changing for her.

“I’ve just gone and leaned into it completely,” Marini explained. “So, then I know if people ask me to hold an event, I feel confident to step into it, knowing that the Holy Spirit will show up.”

This newfound confidence has transformed not only her spiritual life but her career trajectory. After having children, Marini stepped away from nursing and has now embarked on studying event management – a field she had never previously considered.

Her charisms have been put to use across three parishes where the Missionaries of God’s Love serve: St Joseph’s at Oatley, St Declan’s at Penshurst, and Our Lady of Fatima at Peakhurst.

Marini has organised morning teas, celebration nights, and farewell events – including one memorable gathering for a departing priest that hosted over 500 people.

Marini now leads teams of volunteers of up to 30, working with those who have complementary charisms. “I have a lady who loves hospitality too, but she also has the charism of administration. So, we’ve started to work together quite well, and she supports with the administrative side of things as well,” she said.

What strikes Marini most about operating in her charisms is the ease and joy it brings. She describes the profound difference between working in the Holy Spirit versus relying on her own strength. “Everything simply flows more smoothly when I’m operating with my God-given gifts,” she shared.

Called and Gifted didn’t just help Marini identify her charisms; it gave her the confidence to step boldly into roles she might never have considered. From organising intimate gatherings for seniors to coordinating large-scale events involving families and young adults, she has discovered that when God calls, he also equips.

“This course would definitely help you discern where God’s gifted you and how you can be used for his kingdom,” Marini reflected, eager for others to experience the same transformation she has found.

Called and Gifted is also helping Sydney’s clergy with their ministry and vocation.

Fr Daniele Solazzo, a chaplain at Macquarie University and assistant priest at the Parish of Ryde-Gladesville, believes Called and Gifted helped him understand both his gifts and his limitations as a priest.

“I understood more who I am, the gifts I have, and also the limits I have too, and that is giving me much more peace,” Fr Solazzo explained.

“I don’t have to aspire to be some super priest with some super talents I don’t have, but I know that I have other gifts I can share with my parishioners and students here.”

For Fr Solazzo, the program illuminated a fundamental truth about Christian community.

“I think this course is very useful to understand the beauty of the Body of Christ, how different we are, how valuable we are,” he said. “There is no place for comparisons, but just feeling of gratitude for who we are, each one of us.”

Its allowed him to serve his parishioners more effectively by working within his authentic gifts rather than trying to be something he’s not.

Fr Solazzo strongly recommends the program for all priests, believing “it will help all of us to exercise better ministry and to develop a vocation.”

To learn more about Called and Gifted and discover your own charisms go to: https://gomakedisciples.org.au/called-gifted-discernment-process/