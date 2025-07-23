A saintly Lebanese hermit can protect us from weapons of mass distraction

Modern life is abuzz with 24/7 distractions. Perhaps the 19th century Maronite hermit, St Charbel, has the answer to cutting ourselves loose from them, Bishop Daniel Meagher told hundreds gathered at Revesby parish on 20 July. He said that the saint’s life was a reminder of the importance of having time to be still, reflective, and prayerful.

The Sydney auxiliary bishop spoke to the community of St Luke’s parish at their feast day celebration for the Maronite saint. A Mass was followed by a procession around the grounds of the church and a celebration with food stalls, entertainment and music.

“St Charbel’s life testifies to the importance of quiet, stillness, nature,” said Bishop Meagher during his homily.

- Advertisement -

“He was drawn to monastic life and in 1851 entered the Monastery of St Maroun. Again, like many saints, he lived a life of strict asceticism. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and mind and soul.”

In denying his natural desires for good food, good reputation and lots of company, St Charbel revealed how “to give honour to God.” The bishop encouraged those present to learn from his teachings by removing their devices and distractions to spend time in love of God.

“It was great to see that the Lebanese community has expanded beyond St Charbel’s parish and that the impact of St Charbel as a saint on the community is growing deeper and deeper every day,” said Joe Raish who attended the celebration with his young family.

“St Charbel means the world to me and my family as he has performed many miracles, not only in our family, but across the world.

“He’s no longer just a Lebanese saint. He is a saint for all the people, a very humble hermit who is creating waves across the world, spreading God’s love and making people believe in God more so due to the simple things that he does daily and affects people on a day-to-day level.”

In 2023, a first-class relic of St Charbel was brought from Lebanon to the parish with the support of the Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP. In 2024, the archbishop enshrined the relic inside the church and blessed newly commissioned statues of St Charbel and St Luke.

“We are very blessed to have a first-class relic of the great saint here at St Luke’s Revesby,” said Charlie Tahan.

“Being Lebanese and seeing a great saint of our homeland being celebrated means a lot to us.

“It’s great to see how a saint who lived in the mountains of Lebanon many years ago and who didn’t have many interactions with people is now being venerated, not just hear in Sydney but globally.

With St Charbel as a powerful intercessor, Bishop Meagher prayed for the parish of St Luke’s Revesby, for those who have never known the love of God, for those who have wandered away and for the healing of the sick, especially of family and friends.