Thursday, July 31, 2025
As Jubilee of Youth starts in Rome, Catholics highlight signs of religious revival

By OSV News

Young pilgrims carry a cross as they walk toward the Vatican during a Jubilee Year pilgrimage in Rome July 28, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

As young Catholics flocked to Rome for the church’s Jubilee of Youth, church leaders are hopeful the weeklong event will spark renewed interest in the faith.

Signs of a spiritual revival are already emerging across Europe.

A recent UK study shows weekly youth church attendance has doubled in five years, belief in God is on the rise, and a striking 96 per cent of young people are open to spiritual experiences.

Catholic leaders, including Beth Przybylska of Britain’s Catholic Youth Ministry Federation, say this reflects broader trends, pointing to record-breaking youth attendance at events like London’s Flame Festival.

Evangelical groups echo similar findings, citing growing interest even among atheists. Experts caution that while many are returning to faith, others continue to drift away.

Still, Jesuit Father Paul Zulehner, an Austrian sociologist, said he sees a potential “de-secularization” in the making, driven by a hunger for meaning and community in a fragmented world.

Churches are now being urged to meet young people where they are—online and in person.

