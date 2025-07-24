back to top
Friday, July 25, 2025
Jubilee of Youth chance to celebrate hope, fraternity in world at war, panel says

By Catholic News Service

Young people carry palm and olive branches in St. Peter’s Square as they take part in the entrance procession at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican April 13, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

More than half a million young people from 146 countries are set to arrive 28 July for the start of the weeklong Jubilee of Youth, which will include a special Jubilee dedicated to Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers.

While 68 per cent of attendees will be from Europe, young people will be coming from four other continents and from war zones and areas of serious conflict, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, a pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, said 23 July.

“Essentially, this moment of celebration and joy also aims to embrace all young people around the world, indicating that it will be a genuine moment of peace and peace-building in the world,” he said at a Vatican news conference.

“I am thinking in particular of the Christian young people of Ukraine, the Middle East, Syria, Gaza and Iran,” said Lamberto Giannini, Rome’s prefect, who coordinates maintaining law and order in the city.

The seven-day event during the Jubilee of hope will be “in communion with all of them, because it is for them above all that hope is offered today, and not just any hope, but as we have been taught, the hope that does not disappoint,” he said.

A young man bows his head in prayer during Holy Thursday’s Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 17, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The high points will be walking through the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica, and the 2 August evening prayer vigil and 3 August Mass with Pope Leo XVI in Rome’s Tor Vergata residential neighborhood.

The week will also feature about 70 cultural, artistic and spiritual events—organised by multiple bishops’ conferences and Catholic groups and associations—throughout the city, including the exposition of the relics of Blesseds Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis for veneration.

