By-election “silent candidate” a smoke and mirror show

No matter your political persuasion, if you’re a government presiding over a state where people can’t afford to eat, put a roof over their heads, or access basic services, the only viable election strategy you have left to run is “look over there!”

Which is why, all sides in the Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2023 debate should feel offended that an issue they feel deserves proper attention and careful study is being exploited in such a cavalier fashion by a government that’s only aim announcing it this week is to cause disruption before such an insignificant round of by-elections.

Because in the grand scheme of things, nothing could be less important than the by-elections this weekend for the state seats of Hornsby, Epping and Pittwater. In terms of a “low bar,” determining who actually holds these seats is a priority parked in an underground garage.

- Advertisement -

Which is why it is so insulting that an issue like the Equality Bill, worthy of comprehensive and deliberate investigation, is being catapulted into the spotlight by a government that’s desperate to get your mind off the real issues plaguing NSW.

The three by-elections are so insignificant to who forms government that Labor is not running a single candidate. So, their announcement of the Equality Bill this week, objectively speaking, as an election strategy is brilliant.

This week, we were set to hear both the Coalition and Independent candidates enjoy a monopoly of airtime, embarrassing the Minns government by listing their flurry of failures.

Instead, Labor cleverly launched the Equality Bill debate as their silent candidate.

Now, what would have been seven straight days listening to Coalition and Independent candidates pointing out Labor’s failures compounding the cost-of-living crisis, the housing crisis, utilities crisis, hospital crisis, nursing, teacher and emergency service worker shortages. The “having too many crises at once” crisis. Instead, all three by-elections will now be framed by one issue.

This is a political parlour trick, and all sides deserve better.

In an issue such as the Equality Bill, we demand and we deserve prudence and compassion from our elected officials, not allow them to trivialise it by pushing it front and centre to hope we don’t notice the trains aren’t running on time.

We have heard from medical, legal, faith, and advocacy groups on all sides over the past twelve months. All their evidence has confirmed that this is an expansive and convoluted issue that requires so much more thought and debate.

You cannot live in NSW this week and not feel your intelligence is being insulted.

It is incredulous that a government is willing to be so flippant about an issue, that it would risk the future mental health, happiness and wellbeing of so many, just to avoid some short-term negative headlines.

If this Equality Bill is launched post cabinet this week, it’s validation that 21st century politics has failed in its primary function of doing the most good for the most people. Instead, it’s proof modern politics is simply a “winner takes all” game, where all people are exploited by those in power, who have no long-term plan but to stumble from one “tweet” to the next.

Like many Catholics, I have the steadfast conviction that equality amongst all people is a sign of an evolved society. That, all people should be afforded dignity and respect, no matter their background or beliefs.

So, let’s all of us, no matter our faith, beliefs or background look past the cheap smoke and mirror show. It is time to slow down and continue working together to find an equitable solution which is in everybody’s best interests.

Because, no matter what side of the fence you stand on, at the end of the day, we all have to live together.