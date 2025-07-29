Launch of Alpha in Auslan empowers hard of hearing communities in faith

On 22 July, at a special event held in Parramatta and attended by the Ephpheta Centre—a Catholic Centre for deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) people—Alpha in Auslan (Australian Sign Language) was officially launched, marking a meaningful step toward greater inclusion and accessibility in faith for the community.

Tania Rimac who supports Alpha in a Catholic Context in Sydney and NSW said the initiative, a partnership between Alpha Australia and the Bible Society, was about making the Good News accessible to the deaf and HOH community.

“Alpha is a tool for evangelisation that creates a space where people can ask the big questions of life, exploring life, faith and God in an open non-judgemental environment, and that includes the deaf and hard of hearing,” she said.

Jitka Navratil, a member of the deaf community, shared her heartfelt excitement about this development: “I was delighted and excited when I heard that the Alpha would be available in Auslan.”

The availability of Alpha in Auslan means more than just access for Jitka; it signifies inclusion.

“It means that I can share with the hearing community and hearing friends what I have learned,” she said. “My faith has been enriched and strengthened from the Alpha program. Sharing with like-minded peers, both hearing and deaf, made this experience so much richer and meaningful.”

The launch event itself was an emotional and exhilarating occasion for those involved. “It was so good to see the excitement on everyone’s faces and to witness and share the faith with everyone at the launch,” said Jitka.

“This will benefit the community hugely,” she explained. “It will allow for group discussions and meetings without the need for interpreters. The videos are accessible with interpreters and captioning, which is a huge bonus for those who may not follow Auslan.”

Donovan Mulligan, Manager of Pastoral Care at the Ephpheta Centre, said it was a great resource advancement for the deaf Catholic community.

“As a deaf practising Catholic, my faith is a very important part of who I am. It is so important for the deaf community to have access to this information, so that all people can learn about the good news of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life and that we all can know the love of God.

“That is why evangelising to people in a way that they can understand in their own language is so important. Congratulations to Alpha on this great initiative,” he added.

Tania shared that “generally when resources are made for this community, an interpretation is added to resources made for the hearing community. This series is different as it was made for the deaf and HOH community and the way the video have been created are first of its kind.”

Looking ahead, Jitka expressed her enthusiasm for actively engaging with the program: “I look forward to participating with deaf and HOH peers in group discussions, sharing meals, and having spirited conversations about each episode. I hope to welcome newcomers and embrace old friends on this faith journey.”

Her message to her community, and others, is one of encouragement: “I recommend the Alpha program for everyone—whether you’re a newcomer or already have a strong faith. It explores many themes about the church, the Bible, Jesus, and God. It’s very exciting, refreshing, and meaningful.”