Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Lebanese Catholic clergy commemorate Beirut port explosion victims five years later

By OSV News

A Caritas employee pictured in an undated photo stands in front of a destroyed home following an Aug. 4, 2020, blast in Beirut’s port area. The blast killed more than 200 people, injured some 7,000 others and displaced more than 300,000. (OSV News photo/Stefanie Glinski for Catholic Relief Services)

In Beirut, Lebanon’s Catholic Church marked the fifth anniversary of the catastrophic 2020 port explosion with a solemn memorial Mass and vigil.

The blast, caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate, killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, and displaced 300,000—many from nearby Christian neighborhoods.

At St George’s Cathedral, Maronite Archbishop Paul Abdel Sater of Beirut vowed that the victims will not be forgotten, adding that “we will not tire, and we will not remain silent, for your sake, for our sake, and for the sake of our homeland,” until justice is met.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message of comfort, assuring families that “death does not and will never have the last word,” and pledging his prayers for Lebanon’s healing.

During the vigil, 75 trees were planted in memory of the dead as families demanded long-delayed accountability.

Investigations have stalled for years amid political obstruction, but new leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, have pledged to uncover the truth.

Church leaders urged hope, saying the light of Christ must guide Lebanon through its long night of grief and waiting for justice.

Links

