Parishes across Australia draw prominence to Life, Marriage & Family Sunday

As today’s families face growing socio-economic pressures and navigate a challenging culture, Sydney Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers, invites families across Sydney to celebrate Life, Marriage and Family Sunday in their local parishes and communities on Sunday, 20 October, two days before the feast of St John Paul II.

“On Life, Marriage and Family Sunday, we’re asking people to bring the family to Mass and have a celebration afterwards,” said Bishop Umbers.

“This is a great occasion to mark a special day with your family, but also with the parish itself, which is the family of families. We all need to belong, and this is a way of highlighting that.”

“Saint John Paul II was a tremendous promotor of the family, and It would be great if you are able to draw prominence to that at the Sunday Eucharist, this weekend,” he added.

These local celebrations could include blessings of marriage and family life, offering couples an opportunity to renew their marital promises and a special blessing for their families.

Life, Marriage and Family Sunday was established as a response to the World Meeting of Families held in 2018, emphasising the universal call to celebrate and support family life. It is a day to affirm the dignity of families and marriages and encourage them to “become what they are” (St John Paul II).

“Families are at the heart of the church’s mission, serving as the first environment where faith is nurtured and shared,” said Kate Turnbull, from the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.

“The Life, Marriage and Family team is committed to supporting parishes in building a culture of marriage and family through various initiatives and resources.

“Despite the challenges posed by contemporary culture, the church remains hopeful and joyful about the transformative power of family life.

“Life, Marriage and Family Sunday provides a special opportunity to celebrate and renew the commitment of families to their role in the church and the world,” Turnbull added.

The day will culminate in the annual Life, Marriage and Family Sunday event which will be held again at St Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday, 20 October.

This joyous Mass and celebration will see 70 registered married couples from Sydney parishes celebrating significant wedding anniversaries with their families, and receiving a certificate from Bishop Richard Umbers at the gathering at the Cathedral Hall after Mass.

Among the couples, many will be celebrating significant wedding anniversaries marking a decade of marriage and family life, while some have been blessed with 60 years of marriage.

“This Mass serves as a celebration of the blessings of marriage and family life, offering couples an opportunity for renewing their martial promises and receiving a special blessing for their families,” said Turnbull.