Life, Marriage and Family Sunday honours love and commitment

As a helicopter hovered above, poised to deliver King Charles and Queen Camilla to a royal function at the New South Wales Parliament, just a block away, in the sacred space presided over by the true King, Jesus Christ, over 250 families gathered at St Mary’s Cathedral, to celebrate Life, Marriage and Family Sunday.

In stark contrast to the grandeur of royal engagements, this heartfelt assembly of over a thousand faithful, honoured the enduring values of love and commitment that define and sustain the fabric of married and family life in the Sydney Archdiocese.

Life, Marriage and Family Sunday organised by the Life, Marriage and Family team in the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation is an annual day honouring these essential values in celebration and reflection.

This year’s event saw over 70 couples collectively representing more than 1,000 years of marital commitment, renewing their vows in a service by Sydney Bishop Richard Umbers, who also presented them with a special commemorative certificate at a special celebration in the Cathedral Hall after Mass.

A focal point of Life, Marriage and Family Sunday is the recognition of significant anniversaries among married couples.

Significant anniversaries included Kevin and Wendy Grimes who celebrated their 64th year of marriage.

“We feel so blessed with the presence of Bishop Richard and to be here with the community,” said Kevin Grimes.

For Kevin, 88 and Wendy Grimes, 83 from Oatley, the occasion had a special significance as they were returning to the location of their marriage, St Mary’s Cathedral.

“It’s very special because it’s like re-living the day,” Kevin said.

His wife was similarly moved. “I was looking over to the left of the altar and, in my mind, I could see my mom and dad sitting there watching us tie the knot. You never forget the moment when you marry at Saint Mary’s Cathedral. It’s Just so special,” said Wendy.

Celebrating these marriage milestones not only honours the couples themselves, but also serves as an inspiration for many of the younger couples in attendance.

“We’re so honoured to be celebrating with so many couples who have paved the way for us,” said Michael and Naomi O’Donovan who have been married for one year.

“I always ask couples their tips for a happy marriage, because we’re always wanting to learn,” said Michael.

Naomi was full of praise for the event.

“There’s a lot of attacks these days on family, which is why a day like this is so important. It gives people support, knowing that people have gone before them facing the same challenges, going through the same problems, and coming out even stronger,” she said.

Economic pressures, cultural shifts, and societal changes can threaten the foundation of family life. Life, Marriage and Family Sunday, highlights the Church’s commitment to supporting families and couples in their spiritual and emotional journeys.

“There’s so much joy in this room,” said event organiser, Kate Turnbull, an officer from the Life, Marriage and Family team within the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.

“With so many social issues facing couples, we find that marriage is not as recognised or seen as important these days. A lot of couples choose not to get married.

“So, it’s just beautiful to be among couples who have been married anywhere between ten years, right up to 65 years. It’s been such an incredibly beautiful day,” said Kate.