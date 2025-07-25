Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli responds to Muslim pilgrimage outrage

Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli has called for calm and understanding after a series of videos showing the annual Ashura Muslim procession around Melbourne’s CBD.

The footage went viral after an independent news organisation called The Noticer posted a video, which then went viral, getting picked up by several other outlets.

The video of the procession, held on 7 July, showed hundreds of Muslim men surrounding St Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne, causing anti-Islamic backlash from the wider community and public figures.

Archbishop Comensoli criticised the scrutiny and suspicion the march had been met with, saying the procession is a peaceful annual event.

“This procession has been misrepresented in some quarters as an attack on Christians and, specifically, on St Patrick’s Cathedral. This is simply not the case.

“Like all Victorians, the Islamic community is entitled to exercise freedom of religion,” he said in a statement.

“As Catholics, we expect nothing less.”

Liberal Party figures questioned the march, with Victorian MP Bernie Finn posting on social media the footage was “pretty damn odd” and ex-liberal candidate Katherine Deves labelling the procession’s proximity to the cathedral a “display of dominance and intimidation.”

Footage of the march, which has been held each year since 2009 and commemorates an important date in the Shi’a Muslim calendar, has sparked calls for a counter protest.

The Ashura Committee, which organises the march each year said on social media the group participating in the procession stopped near the cathedral due to the “location and space it offers on the route.”

The comment, which was in reply to a video asking why there were hundreds of men beating their chests near St Patrick’s, also clarified the gesture was a mourning ritual and was used as a part of “ongoing remembrance” during the walk.

“In fact, the direction or backdrop has no theological significance,” posted the group.

“It’s purely a matter of route logistics and space where the crowd can safely pause, reflect, and perform this act of mourning.”

The organisation also drew attention to the “respectful presence” of churches, mosques, and other landmarks in the areas the procession passes through, saying they show “peaceful coexistence in a diverse society.”

The peace may not be maintained, however, as Archbishop Comensoli condemned a planned rally, which he said was to take place on or around the weekend of 26-27 July.

“Such a rally does nothing for peace and harmony, nor for promoting religious freedom,” he said.

“I strongly urge people not to attend the rally and hope the organisers have the wisdom to call it off.”

A local Christian activist told The Catholic Weekly those who are in favour of a rally are “absolutely furious” Archbishop Comensoli is discouraging attendance of the event.