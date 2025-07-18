Melto D’Moronoyo: A light for our times

The Maronite Church celebrates the feast of St Charbel on the third Sunday of July.

Charbel, born Youssef Makhlouf, was a humble Maronite monk and priest from Lebanon whose life continues to inspire people across the world. His witness speaks to the human heart because it points entirely to Christ. He reminds us that holiness is not a distant ideal, but a living reality accomplished in silence, surrender and love.

The Scripture readings for his feast draw us into this spiritual depth. In the Letter to the Romans (8:28-39), St Paul reminds us of the Christian vocation to be conformed to the image of Christ and assures us that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.

In the Gospel (Mt 13:36-43), Jesus likens his followers to wheat planted in the world, destined to shine like the sun in the kingdom of the Father. St Charbel lived both of these calls with extraordinary fidelity. He became Christlike in his humility and suffering, and his hidden life continues to bear fruit in the lives of those who seek God.

The life of St Charbel is marked by four moments of consecration. First, he received the sacraments of baptism and confirmation in his village church of Bekaakafra, dedicating his life from childhood to the Lord through the nurture and guidance of his family. Second, he freely entered the Maronite monastic life in the Lebanese Maronite Order, embracing the consecrated religious life.

Third, he was ordained to the priesthood in 1859, becoming a servant of the holy mysteries. Fourth, he responded to the call to live as a hermit, devoting himself entirely to prayer, fasting and silent contemplation of the mystery of God’s presence.

At the heart of all these stages was the Holy Eucharist. For St Charbel, the Eucharist was not just a devotion but the centre of his life. He would spend five hours a day in the church, kneeling before the tabernacle or bowed in deep prayer. In the Eucharist, he found the source and summit of his existence. Christ, truly present in the Blessed Sacrament, became his joy, his strength and his everything.

His celebration of the Divine Liturgy was marked by reverence and devotion. Those who witnessed it spoke of the peace and awe that surrounded him. Each Mass was not rushed, but entered with great care and attentiveness, as though heaven itself had come down to earth.

His whole life became a living liturgy. His manual labour, silence, sacrifices and austerity were all expressions of the same offering he made on the altar each day. St Charbel lived the Eucharist continuously.

His 23 years in the hermitage were like a prolonged vigil with the Lord in Gethsemane, a constant intercession for the world. He lived in intimate communion with Christ, praying for humanity and offering himself in spiritual reparation. He died during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy on Christmas Eve, 24 December 1898, with the Eucharist in his hands, praying, “Father of Truth, behold Your Son, a sacrifice pleasing to You.”

St Charbel’s priesthood was not simply a role or a set of duties. It was the fulfilment of his vocation, a total union with Christ the High Priest and Redeemer. His hiddenness revealed God’s presence. His silence spoke volumes. His life became a light shining on a hilltop, drawing others to the beauty of holiness.

So what does this feast say to us today?

It tells us that holiness is possible. It is not reserved for the few but offered to all who open their hearts to God. St Charbel calls us to rise above limited human thinking and enter into the life-giving logic of God, which is the logic of love, mercy and trust.

His feast is an occasion for renewal for our Maronite Eparchy and for all Catholics. It invites us to stand firm in faith and to witness to the Gospel. It is a call to pray more deeply, to live more simply, and to surrender more fully to God’s will.

As we celebrate this feast, let us look at our own lives and ask: Am I allowing Christ to be at the centre of everything? Am I living the Eucharist in my daily actions, as St Charbel did?

St Charbel, faithful priest, humble monk and light for the world, pray for us.