Melto D’Moronoyo: A month of Maronite holiness

July is a busy month in the Maronite Church as we celebrate significant figures who allowed the Spirit within to take flight. Among them were early saints and martyrs who died for their beliefs, and modern saints recognised for their “heroic virtue” and the ability to carry out feats perceived as miracles.

These holy men and women continue to inspire Maronites around the world to remain faithful, courageous and rooted in prayer, no matter the challenges they face.

On 10 July, the Maronite Church celebrates the Massabki Martyrs: Abdel Moati Massabki, Francis Massabki and Raphael Massabki, three Maronite brothers from Damascus, Syria. On 10 July 1860, the brothers were killed while praying inside a church during the 1860 civil conflict. They were canonised as saints in 2024.

On 17 July, the Maronite Church celebrates St Marina the Monk. She likely lived in the fifth century. Her father decided to enter the monastic life and took her along dressed as a boy.

Known as “Marinus” she became a valued member of the community. One day a tavernkeeper’s daughter, visibly pregnant, came to the monastery and names “Marinus” as the father.

Marina is expelled from the monastery and lives at its gate for three years, sustained by occasional morsels of bread. After three years, the innkeeper’s wife arrives with the boy, demanding that “Marinus” take responsibility and she did so.

Marina guarded the secret of her sex until she dies, at which point the monks realised she was a woman and incapable of the sin for which she lived in shame all those years.

On the third Sunday of the month, the Maronite Church celebrates St Charbel. Born on 8 May 1828 and named Youssef, he was orphaned at a young age. At the age of 23, he entered the monastery of Our Lady of Mayfouq of the Lebanese Maronite Order of Monks. He took the name Charbel and was ordained on 23 July 1858.

He spent sixteen years in community life, before withdrawing to a hermitage for 23 years. During this period, his reputation for sanctity increased. St Charbel died in 1898 and his body remained incorrupt until 1965.

On 9 October 1977, he was canonised by Pope Paul VI. Pilgrims continue to flock to his tomb from all over the world, seeking healing and intercession.

On 22 July, the Maronite Church celebrates St Nohra, a Maronite Saint born in Persia (Iran) in the third century. He preached the Gospel and suffered martyrdom in Jbeil, Lebanon. His name in Syriac means “light” and he is the patron saint of anyone suffering from blindness or eye diseases. Devotion to Saint Nohra remains strong, especially in rural areas and villages bearing his name.

On 27 July, the Maronite Church celebrates celebrate Saint Assya, also known as St Pantaleon. The name Bandeelaymoon (from Pantaleon) is a Greek word, which means “All Compassionate,” but he is known in Syriac as Assya, which means, “The Physician.”

Born in north-western Turkey, Assya gained great fame as a physician. Once, he came upon a boy who had been fatally bitten by a snake.

Assya prayed to Christ to revive the child, and slay the snake. It was immediately done, and from there on, he became a Christian. Assya resigned from service, gave everything he had to the poor, and dedicated his life to healing, prayer and penance.

When he refused to deny the faith, attempts were made to kill him. He was decapitated, but not before forgiving his executioners, who were converted by his example.

On 31 July, the Maronite Church commemorates 350 martyred monks. By the fifth century a monastery was built near where Saint Maroun had lived, known as Beit Maroun. In 451, the Council of Chalcedon declared that Christ was both divine and human, yet one person.

The monks of Saint Maroun led the way in preaching the true doctrine and opposing heresy. They endured suffering and attacks from those who opposed the teachings of the Council. While on their way to visit St Simon Stylite, the Maronites were ambushed. 350 monks were killed and the monastery was burnt down.

The Sunday scriptural readings during this current Season of Pentecost focus on discipleship and the call to bring forth the Word of God to those near and far, a call that the Maronite saints we venerate in July answered with great passion, many to the point of martyrdom for their faith.

Sr Margaret Ghosn mshf is a Maronite Sister of the Holy Family.