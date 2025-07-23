Melto D’Moronoyo: Living what we hear

Every Sunday, the Scriptures we hear and the homily we listen to aren’t just background noise. They’re part of something much bigger. Each one is a personal invitation, God’s way of stepping into our lives and gently asking: Are you really listening to me?

At the heart of this invitation are a few essential and confronting questions: Do we love God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength? Do we love our neighbour, not only when it’s easy or convenient, but also when it challenges us? And perhaps most importantly: does our life actually reflect the fact that we are followers of Jesus Christ?

Because here’s the truth: it is one thing to profess faith with our lips. It is another to let that faith shape our daily lives. We may hear the Word of God, but are we letting it transform our thoughts, our speech, our relationships, and our priorities?

Jesus tells us, “If you love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). He doesn’t say, “If you feel something during prayer,” or “If you go to church every week.” He says, “Keep my Word” (John 14:23). In other words: live it out.

Of course, Mass and prayer are good things and are vital. They nourish our souls and draw us into the mystery of God’s love. But if they’re not helping us grow closer to the Lord, if they don’t flow from a real friendship with him, we risk just going through the motions. Even in family life, we can get caught up chasing comfort, control, or just trying to look like we’ve got it all together. But if we’re doing that more than we’re seeking the Lord, then we might be following ourselves instead of him.

So today, it’s worth asking: Who are we really following? Maybe we say, “Well, I come to Mass, so of course I’m following Jesus.” And that’s a great start. But if someone looked at how we speak to our spouse or kids, classmates or neighbours, would they see Christ in us? Because when we really know Jesus, we don’t just keep him private. We let him overflow.

Think about it: when your favourite team wins a game, or when your child takes their first steps, or when you try an amazing restaurant, you tell someone. You can’t keep it in. Because it moved your heart. It’s the same with the Lord. When his love fills our hearts, it overflows into the way we live, speak, and care for each other.

And when we live like that, when we truly follow him, he promises something the world can’t give: peace. “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you” (John 14:27). Not the kind that depends on everything going right, but a deep, calm, steady peace that holds firm even when life is messy. This kind of peace only comes when we trust him and try to live the way he teaches. And that’s not always easy.

The world throws a lot at us. We just have to look at what’s on social media or Netflix. We’re told to “live for yourself,” “chase success,” or “do whatever makes you happy.” But in the quiet of our hearts, the Lord is saying something else: “Live for me and you’ll find real life.”

And we’ve all tried other ways. We’ve all made choices we thought would make us happy. But deep down, we know that those things never fully satisfy. They leave us tired and empty. So what’s holding us back? Maybe it’s a habit we can’t let go of. Maybe it’s pride. Maybe we’re just afraid of what might happen if we give everything to Jesus. But whatever it is, it’s not worth the trade. Because every time we choose something other than him, we lose peace.

So, every day, we face a choice: to follow Christ or to follow the world. And that choice shapes far more than just our Sundays, it shapes who we are becoming. The world offers quick highs, but they fade fast. Jesus offers the Cross, but through it, he gives a life filled with lasting joy, deep peace, and a love that never runs out.

As St Paul reminds us, “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, what no human heart has imagined, God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Cor 2:9). So let’s not settle. Let’s not drift. Let’s not live half-hearted. Let’s live with our whole hearts. Let’s listen to his Word. Let’s love him with our lives. Because when we do, we won’t just get by. We’ll come alive.

This is what we are made for. This is what strong families are built on. This is what saints are made of.

And this is what will endure forever.