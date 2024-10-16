A brush with faith: Michael Galovic

Welcome to the first edition of A brush with Faith, a semi-regular column where we feature a piece of religious art—modern or traditional. We kick off the column with a recent work by Australia’s greatest icon artist, Michael Galovic.

Artist’s statement:

“Saint Brendan of Clonfert, better known as Navigator, the Voyager, the Anchorite and the bold is one of my favourites among Irish saints.

In his currach-like boat, he fared alone or with his monks, reaching many a shore, from England, via Iceland and Greenland to possibly even America in this flimsy vessel.

My Saint Brendan icon is based on icons of Saint Nicholas and the sea storm, saving the seafarers: he is praying to God in the midst of the raging seas and majestic undulating waves.

Saint Brendan became a patron saint of boatmen, mariners, travellers, elderly adventurers and whales.

I have made several icons of the saint so far and each time tried to hone the original concept and the drama of the sea surrounding the monk/abbot.

My most recent rendition of this fearless 6th century saint was for St Brendan’s in Annadale, Sydney. There I decided to even dispense with the boat allowing for much larger figure of Brendan, which had greater impact.

Oddly enough, this idea came to me at the last moment as I was seeking the ways to create a different version of my own previous St Brendan icons.

I am glad that this version proved to be unique and was embraced wholeheartedly by the parishioners and others who have seen it.”