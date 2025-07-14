Reviving parishes through invitation: Michael Harvey’s practical approach to evangelisation

In a time when many parishes are seeking renewed vitality and deeper engagement, the role of hospitality and invitation has never been more critical.

Recognising this need, renowned international speaker Michael Harvey, as a guest of Divine Renovation Ministry, will host a practical workshop at All Saints Liverpool on 17 July, focusing on empowering parish communities to become truly inviting and welcoming — vital steps towards intentional parish renewal and evangelisation.

Drawing inspiration from Pope Leo’s recent sermon which called for “labourers eager to work in the mission field,” Michael emphasises the importance of moving beyond just welcoming visitors to actively inviting and connecting with others.

“When we connect and invite people,” he explains, “we’re entering the mission field and bearing witness to the Kingdom of God in all places.”

His workshops will introduce attendees to practical tools and spiritual practices designed to foster a culture of invitation. Among these is the simple yet transformative *ACORN* evangelisation model—a spiritual practice that has been changing lives and attitudes toward outreach. Participants will also explore the powerful symbolism of the *invitation cross*, a small yet meaningful reminder to share the Good News as parishioners leave Mass.

Asked about the current state of invitation within the Church, Michael notes that many parishes grapple with this challenge. “Why don’t we invite? And what can we do about it?” is the focus of his workshops, and it resonates deeply with communities striving for renewal. In the Sydney archdiocese and beyond, fostering an invitational culture is seen as essential for revitalising faith communities and reaching those who have drifted away or have never encountered Christ.

Michael highlights that one significant barrier to outreach is fear — fear of rejection, misunderstanding, or stepping outside comfort zones. His workshops aim to equip parishes with the courage to extend invitations confidently and compassionately. “Inviting and sitting with someone makes the experience less intimidating—especially for those who may feel anxious about entering a church for the first time,” he says.

Beyond outreach, Michael shares that engaging in evangelisation can lead to a renewal of personal faith among parish members. “The ACORN spiritual practice helps move faith from a static belief to a living, active encounter,” he notes. Reinforcing the idea that evangelisation is not just about growing numbers but fostering genuine discipleship, his message invites us all to become invitational change agents in our communities.

Michael Harvey’s journey began with the launch of ‘Back to Church Sunday’ in 2004. Since then, his work has spanned 18 countries across five continents, mobilising hundreds of thousands of Christians to invite others into the faith. His books—‘Unlocking the Growth’, ‘Creating a Culture of Invitation’, and ‘Invitation to Heal’—offer practical insights and inspiration for churches seeking renewal through invitation.

As a member of the College of Evangelists and a seasoned international speaker, Michael’s passion is to empower churches to become hospitals of invitation—places where every visitor feels genuinely welcomed and invited into community and faith.

If your parish is looking for practical ways to renew and grow through evangelisation, don’t miss Michael Harvey’s upcoming workshops at All Saints Liverpool on 17 July. Learn how simple tools and courageous hearts can transform your community into a vibrant, inviting parish. To register go to https://divinerenovation.org/events/.