back to top
Friday, October 11, 2024
19.3 C
Sydney
type here...
Synod

Money raised by Synod member for Gaza parish

By Rome Reports

Most read

62,000 dollars was raised in the 7 October collection for the victims of the war in Gaza that was delivered to the parish of Gaza, the church of the Holy Family.

32,000 dollars came from Synod participants. Although only the generic figure is known, there are 368 members, so, on average, each would have contributed about 87 dollars.

The collection came from the hands of the pope’s almoner, Cardinal Krajewski. It was placed with a basket at the door of the Paul VI Hall, where the assembly is being held. One by one, participants passed by and deposited their contribution.

Previous article
Australian Middle Eastern churches pray for peace in Lebanon
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024