Money raised by Synod member for Gaza parish

62,000 dollars was raised in the 7 October collection for the victims of the war in Gaza that was delivered to the parish of Gaza, the church of the Holy Family.

32,000 dollars came from Synod participants. Although only the generic figure is known, there are 368 members, so, on average, each would have contributed about 87 dollars.

The collection came from the hands of the pope’s almoner, Cardinal Krajewski. It was placed with a basket at the door of the Paul VI Hall, where the assembly is being held. One by one, participants passed by and deposited their contribution.