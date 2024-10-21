Monsignor Vincent John Redden farewelled

Reverend Monsignor Vincent John Redden has been remembered as leader, mentor and a “priest for all seasons” at his funeral Mass at St Mark’s Church in Drummoyne, where he served as a priest for almost two decades.

The former episcopal vicar for clergy and chairperson of the board of The Catholic Weekly passed into eternal life with Christ on Wednesday 9 October.

“Vince [always] wanted to be a priest. His family, or his brothers at least, tried to talk him out of it or get him to delay going to the seminary, but he felt the call and he lived a vocation so very well. He was a man of God,” said Auxiliary Bishop Daniel Meagher at his funeral Mass on 18 October.

During his homily, Fr Gerald Gleeson added that, “Vince was faithful to his priestly vocation, and he embraced new approaches to liturgy, to pastoral ministry and collaboration with laymen and women, which is why he became such a loved and revered pastor.

“Vince, in his life and ministry, in his love for people, gave us a glimpse of the mystery of God’s infinite love and life.”

Known as a “gregarious” character with a glorious sense of humour, Monsignor Redden was thought of as the cornerstone for all his friends and family in both good and difficult times.

His nephew Conrad Staff delivered a eulogy paying tribute to Monsignor Redden’s commitment to Christ, his people and the sacraments.

“Vince enriched the lives of all who knew him—to know him was to love him, his passing leaves a void in each of our lives, and we will miss his advice, his prayers, and his love,” Conrad said.

“Vince taught us how to live our lives loving each other and loving God. Forgiveness was his template for life.

“We live here today with memories of a great priest, a great Australian to comfort us—life will not be the same without Vince.”

Monsignor Redden was born in 1937 to Margaret and Thomas Redden, the youngest son in a farming family of seven.

After school he entered the seminary of St Columba’s Springwood in 1955 and continued at St Patrick’s Manly from 1957 until his ordination in 1961, celebrating his first public Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Mosman on 16 July 1961 at just 23-years-old.

He served as assistant priest for over 18 years in Haberfield, Redfern, Balgowlah, Camperdown, Seven Hills and Merrylands.

He notably became a part-time army chaplain for the Commando Unit at Middle Head, where he served for 25 years.

Leaving as a diver, a small boat operator, and parachute jumper, he retired with the equivalent rank of Lieutenant Colonel, given that he insisted undertaking every role required of the soldiers to build a camaraderie with them.

As dean of St Mary’s Cathedral for a time, he was responsible for John Paul II’s comfort and care during his stay at Cathedral House in 1995 for the beatification of Mary Mackillop.

Placed on his coffin were his stole symbolising his priestly ministry, the chalice gifted to him on his ordination, his daily rosary beads, the soil, wheat, wool, gum leaves and wattle from his family farm, and the green beret of the commandos of the ADF. It was a fitting closure of a life of service to God.