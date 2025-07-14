Munster’s grief reminds us what matters most

In the lead-up to Wednesday night’s Origin decider, Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster quietly stepped away from Maroons camp following the passing of his father, Steve, on Sunday morning.

Munster didn’t make a public statement – but coach Billy Slater, backed by the team, confirmed the news and spoke with compassion and respect. It was a sobering moment in an otherwise high-energy build-up to one of rugby league’s biggest nights of the year.

And for a lot of us – myself included – it was a timely reminder: the players we analyse, debate, cheer, and boo are human beings first.

It’s so easy to forget that. We get caught up in the Origin hype – in form guides, match-ups, team selections.

I love all that too. I’ve played the pundit, made the predictions, and yes, I’ve jeered at opposition stars from the stands. But when you hear something like this, all that fades for a moment.

Because before he was a Maroon or a Melbourne Storm star, Cameron Munster was Steve’s son. And in this moment of loss, that’s what truly matters.

What struck me wasn’t just the sadness of it, but the simplicity and dignity with which it was handled. Munster didn’t draw attention to himself. He did what anyone in his shoes would want to do; be with family, honour his father, and take a moment to step out of the spotlight.

From a Catholic perspective, it’s a moment that highlights the deeper truth of our faith, that the dignity of every human person doesn’t come from what they do on the field, but from who they are.

Every person is made in the image and likeness of God. Every loss is felt deeply. And love, especially in the face of grief, is more important than anything that happens under the lights of a stadium.

As Christians, we believe that suffering is never meaningless. Jesus himself entered into our pain, and because of that, moments of sorrow such as losing a parent are not something to be hidden or pushed aside, but carried with faith and hope. As Catholics, we also pray for the dead and entrust them to the mercy of God, believing that death is not the end.

That’s why the way Munster and his team responded resonated so strongly. It wasn’t loud or dramatic. It was real. And in its own way, it pointed to something bigger – the sacredness of life, the beauty of family, and the real strength that faith and love can give in the hardest of moments.

Slater’s words and the support of the Queensland camp were also telling. In a game that often prides itself on toughness and resilience, there was no hesitation in publicly supporting a teammate stepping away for something bigger than footy. That kind of culture – one that sees the person before the player – is worth celebrating.

As fans, we can still get passionate. I know I will. But it’s good to be reminded that behind the jerseys are men with hearts, families, and stories much deeper than the game. And in moments like this, that’s what deserves our attention most.