Eighty years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a small Franciscan monastery in Nagasaki still stands as a quiet witness to peace.

On 9 August, 1945, the blast instantly killed up to 75,000 people and wiped out most of the city’s Catholic community.

Yet the hillside friary founded by Polish missionary Father Maximilian Kolbe—later martyred at Auschwitz—survived, shielded by a nearby mountain ridge.

- Advertisement -

Father Kolbe arrived in Japan in 1930 with little more than his Franciscan habit and a dream to spread Marian devotion.

He built “Mugensai no Sono” (“The Garden of the Immaculate”) followed by “Seibo no Kishi,” or the “Knight of the Immaculata” magazine and prayer community, complete with a Lourdes-style grotto that still draws pilgrims.

Today, the friary continues St Kolbe’s mission, publishing his magazine and welcoming visitors.

Niepokalanów monastery’s American archivist and consecrated virgin Annamaria Mix told OSV News his legacy endures as a reminder that true peace “begins not in politics or weapons, but in hearts surrendered to God.”

According to Mix, “Kolbe helped ignite what one might call ‘atomic bombs of love'” in several individuals, including laity and friars, “whose actions radiated spiritual strength long after the war.”