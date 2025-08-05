back to top
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Nagasaki Franciscan monastery that survived atomic blast still stands as messenger of peace

By OSV News

A mushroom cloud rises after an atomic bomb codenamed “Fat Man” exploded after being dropped by a U.S. Army Air Force B-29 bomber over Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 1945. (OSV News photo/U.S. Army Air Forces/Library of Congress, handout via Reuters)

Eighty years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a small Franciscan monastery in Nagasaki still stands as a quiet witness to peace.

On 9 August, 1945, the blast instantly killed up to 75,000 people and wiped out most of the city’s Catholic community.

Yet the hillside friary founded by Polish missionary Father Maximilian Kolbe—later martyred at Auschwitz—survived, shielded by a nearby mountain ridge.

Father Kolbe arrived in Japan in 1930 with little more than his Franciscan habit and a dream to spread Marian devotion.

He built “Mugensai no Sono” (“The Garden of the Immaculate”) followed by “Seibo no Kishi,” or the “Knight of the Immaculata” magazine and prayer community, complete with a Lourdes-style grotto that still draws pilgrims.

St. Maximilian Kolbe is pictured in an undated black-and-white file photo. The Polish priest gave his life in place of a young father condemned to execution by the Nazis. His feast day is Aug. 14, the day of his death. In 1931, the future saint established a Franciscan monastery in Nagasaki, Japan, that survived the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bomb blast on that city. (OSV News file photo)

Today, the friary continues St Kolbe’s mission, publishing his magazine and welcoming visitors.

Niepokalanów monastery’s American archivist and consecrated virgin Annamaria Mix told OSV News his legacy endures as a reminder that true peace “begins not in politics or weapons, but in hearts surrendered to God.”

According to Mix, “Kolbe helped ignite what one might call ‘atomic bombs of love'” in several individuals, including laity and friars, “whose actions radiated spiritual strength long after the war.”

