Netball excellence on display at Sydney championship winter finals

Netball Central at Sydney Olympic Park was buzzing with energy and excitement as the best school netball teams from across Sydney Catholic Schools converged for the Winter 2025 Sydney Championship Finals.

After progressing through their local conferences and overcoming tough semi-final opponents, the finalists delivered a showcase of elite school sport, filled with skill, passion, and fierce competition.

The day began with two high-quality primary school finals. In the Primary Boys Grand Final, only the third time we have run this competition, St Catherine Laboure Catholic Primary School, Gymea triumphed over St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, Malabar in a spirited and fast-paced match that reflected the growing strength of boys’ netball in primary years.

School principal Patrick Morrison from St Catherine Laboure Catholic Primary School, Gymea spoke proudly of the team’s commitment; “We are so very proud of how hard the boys worked on their netball.

“Mrs Heptinstall gave up many mornings before school, along with a very supportive parent, to ensure that the boys developed their skills and game awareness, which was clearly evident during the grand final.”

In the Primary Girls Final, it was St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, Malabar who found redemption, overcoming Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Primary School, Caringbah to take home the championship. Their teamwork and resilience were on full display as they held their nerve in a tightly contested final.

In the Secondary school divisions, the Junior Girls saw Brigidine College Randwick crowned champions after a commanding performance throughout the day. Corpus Christi Catholic College Maroubra secured second place, pushing their opponents all the way and highlighting the competitiveness of the junior age group.

In the Secondary Intermediate Girls Division, Aquinas Catholic College Menai emerged victorious, showing precision passing and tactical awareness in both attack and defence. Brigidine College Randwick claimed their second podium of the day, finishing runners-up after a strong campaign.

Capping off the afternoon, the Senior Girls Final delivered a thrilling finish to the championship. All Saints Catholic College Liverpool/Casula were crowned champions, showcasing leadership, experience, and composure under pressure.

Aquinas Catholic College Menai fought hard to secure second place, marking their second finals appearance of the day. Both teams had talent across the court, with no less than 6 SCS Representatives, as well as a few state players missing due to injury and higher representative honours.

Lara Kirkland, the All Saints Liverpool/Casula senior coach was impressed with the standard of netball across the senior final stating, “It was a thrilling senior netball final. The first two quarters were tightly contested, with both teams showcasing impressive skill and determination.

All Saints gained momentum in the third quarter through strong defensive pressure, however, Aquinas responded with grit. In a dramatic final 30 seconds, All Saints held their nerve to convert and take a one point lead.”

From the youngest players in the primary finals to the senior secondary athletes, the Sydney Championship – Netball Winter 2025 was a celebration of school sport at its finest. The event highlighted not only the high calibre of netball talent across Sydney Catholic Schools but also the dedication of coaches, staff, and families who support and inspire these students to thrive on and off the court.

With netball continuing to grow in popularity and participation across the system, the future of the game in our schools looks exceptionally bright.