New Carlingford home for St Gerard

The Catholic Diocese of Broken Bay has celebrated its second installation of a first-class relic in as many weeks, this time in Carlingford.

On 16 October St Gerard Majella Catholic Church, part of the Catholic Parishes of Epping and Carlingford, welcomed its patron saint on his solemnity to a new permanent home.

Parishioners Milton and Maureen Berkley, members of the parish for over 50 years, last month discovered St Gerard’s relic complete with documentation when cleaning out their family home after their 99-year-old mother moved into an aged-care home.

The relic was reportedly arranged by their aunt, Sr Bridget Carr, a superior general of the Union of Sisters of Mercy in Australia from 1972-1978, during which time she visited the Vatican.

Milton and Maureen’s aunt presented their father with the relic as a source of spiritual accompaniment after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 1993.

“We feel he would have taken strength in knowing that this incredibly special object was in a drawer close to where he slept,” Maureen wrote in a letter to assistant parish priest Fr Aldrin Valdehueza.

“We feel this journey has been so special, especially for me being in St Gerard Parish all these years and not realising something so blessed and precious was so close to me the whole time.

“The family, especially my elderly mother, feel incredibly blessed with the very special installation.”

The Berkley’s processed the relic into the installation Mass celebrated by Fr David Ranson VG PP together with parish priest Fr Jim McKeon and Fr Aldrin.

Just the previous Friday, Our Lady of Dolours in Chatswood installed a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in their newly renovated Eucharistic adoration chapel.

Fr Aldrin told The Catholic Weekly that the event was “quite timely” at a moment when the parish is trying to revive family ministry, while St Gerard is the patron saint of expectant mothers.

“We have families (from) even as far as Penrith who come here during the feast day or Sunday leading to it, just to offer thanksgiving to Saint Gerard after they were blessed with children,” he said.

“Our intention is to really support young families in our parish in regard to faith formation and this is a big moment for that.”

The relic will remain in the existing chapel at St Gerard parish, along with his portrait, for public veneration.

Born in 1726 to a devout family, St Gerard was accepted into the Redemptorists at 23 before being accused of fathering a child.

While exiled from the majority of the community, he never sought to defend himself or speak ill of his accuser, instead continuing to tend to others while he entrusted God to reveal the truth.

His accuser eventually retracted her accusation publicly and his innocence was restored. St Gerard died at 29 years old in 1755 from tuberculosis.

Fr David, whose childhood bedroom included a hung picture of the saint, said the relic is not an, “historical artefact or symbol of the past,” but rather a, “living reminder that St Gerard is with us, praying for us, interceding for our needs.”

“His relic invites us into deeper communion with him, urging us to grow in faith and trust, to seek his intercession, and to follow his example of quiet holiness,” he told the congregation.

“May he intercede for all of us, especially for families, mothers, and children, and may his presence in our parish inspire us to walk more closely with Christ every day.”