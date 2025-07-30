Parish Pastoral Councils workshops to help revive the heart of community life

In an era dubbed by Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP as a “second spring”, where Sydney parishes are witnessing a remarkable resurgence of faith, with increasing RCIA participation and record numbers being baptised, the role of Parish Pastoral Councils has never been more critical to sustaining and nurturing this spiritual awakening.

These councils consist of “dedicated groups of people known for their firm faith and prudence” who “offer the gift of counsel to parish clergy in directing the pastoral life and mission of the parish,” explained Sr Anastasia Reeves OP from the Parish Renewal Team within the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.

“Evangelisation, the primary mission of every parish, cannot be accomplished by clergy alone,” says Sr Anastasia. “Parish councils serve as both advisors and active participants, providing not just counsel but becoming the hands and feet that help transform pastoral vision into reality.”

While leaking roofs and the need for ceiling fans may be some of the practical matters Parish Pastoral Councils often address, “they also help parishes become truly mission-oriented communities that actively welcome newcomers and provide spiritual homes for seekers,” she added.

This distinction is crucial with the current wave of people returning to faith.

It’s why the upcoming PPC workshops, being organised by Sr Anastasia and the Parish Renewal Team arrive at a providential moment. Scheduled for 20 August, 11 September, and 17 September across different regions of the diocese, these workshops will help councils think strategically about “matching their plans with what God is already doing in people’s hearts,” emphasised Sr Anastasia.

The workshops promise to be highly interactive, challenging participants to expand their imagination beyond current parish experiences and envision what their communities could become.

Effective Parish Pastoral Councils thrive on a foundation of mutual trust between priests and council members. This requires what Sr Anastasia calls “loving candour”—the ability to have honest conversations where council members can express concerns while ultimately supporting their pastor’s decisions, and where priests remain attentive to the wisdom their councils provide without feeling obligated to accept every suggestion.

“When this trust exists, councils become powerful instruments of parish renewal, helping communities move beyond basic maintenance to embrace a ‘God-sized vision’ for their mission,” she emphasised.

For parishes without existing councils, these workshops offer an ideal starting point. For those with established councils, the sessions provide concrete direction and strengthening of existing efforts.

“These workshops aim to help Parish Pastoral Councils become effective instruments of evangelisation, creating communities where newcomers don’t just visit but find permanent spiritual homes,” said Sr Anastasia.

For more information and registration details please click on the following link.