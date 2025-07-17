Playing out of position: When the role isn’t what you expected

There’s something fascinating about watching NRL players operate out of position. Sometimes it feels awkward. Other times, unexpectedly brilliant.

Whether it works or not, recent position shifts within teams have left me thinking: what happens when you’re placed somewhere that isn’t your natural fit?

It’s been happening a lot lately.

Matt Burton, for example, was pushed out to the centres for the Bulldogs—first against the Broncos, then again after his HIA in the Cowboys game. He holds his own, does the job, and no doubt adds value wherever he plays. But in a team crying out for direction and creativity, I can’t help but feel he’s needed more in the halves.

Parramatta made a much more puzzling switch recently—coach Jason Ryles pushing Dylan Brown to dummy half in their clash with the Panthers. A playmaker forced into the middle of the ruck, stripped of the space he thrives in. The criticism was fair; it just didn’t work.

To his credit, Brown handled the change without complaint and even returned in the final minutes to have a go at lock. But it was a tough ask in a tough game, and it showed.

And then there’s Adam Doueihi. His return to the halves against the Roosters came off the back of a strong showing late in the Manly match, and he looked sharp.

This past Sunday he started back at centre, but when the Tigers lost their shape in attack, Doueihi drifted into the middle, acting as a third playmaker. It wasn’t enough to win, but there’s no doubt he made them a better team.

But beneath all that movement on the field lies a more personal challenge—one we all face in different ways.

Because whether you’re playing centre when you feel like a five-eighth, or hooker when you’re built for space, the real question is: how do you handle being placed where you don’t think you belong?

In life, God sometimes allows us to be “repositioned.” We find ourselves in roles we didn’t expect—jobs that don’t seem to fit, seasons that stretch us, responsibilities we didn’t ask for.

Because of this, we feel out of place. We know what we’re good at. We have a picture of where we’re most effective. And then suddenly, life shifts us somewhere unfamiliar. It’s frustrating. It feels wrong.

And while some coaches get their decisions wrong, God is like a good coach, who doesn’t experiment at random or simply move pieces on a board but sees more in us than we do in ourselves.

He knows when to stretch us, when to reposition us, and when to place us where we’ll grow—not just where we’re comfortable.

Not every coaching decision this year will pay off. But in life, some of our greatest moments come when we stop resisting where we’ve been placed, and start trusting the One who put us there.

So maybe the question isn’t, “Is this my best position?” Maybe it’s, “Am I willing to trust the coach?”

In footy and in faith, playing out of position might just be where the breakthrough begins. Because sometimes, playing out of position isn’t a mistake. Sometimes, it’s right where you’re meant to be.