Pope condemns Israel’s attack against church, calls for end to “barbarity”

The “barbarity of war” and forced displacement of people have to end, and civilians and places of worship have to be protected, Pope Leo XIV implored.

“Tragic news continues to arrive these days from the Middle East, especially from Gaza,” he said after reciting the Angelus with those gathered outside the papal palace in Castel Gandolfo 20 July.

“I again call for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said.

“I renew my appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population,” he said.

He expressed his “profound sorrow for the Israeli army’s attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City” 17 July, which killed three Christians and seriously wounded others.

“I pray for the victims: Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad and Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud, and I am particularly close to their families and to all the parishioners,” the pope said.

“Sadly, this act adds to the continuous military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza,” the pope said.

Before praying the Angelus, the pope spoke to reporters waiting near the entrance to the papal villa after he celebrated Mass in nearby Albano Laziale.

They asked him about the Middle East conflicts, particularly in Gaza, and he said there is a need for parties to “go to the table to dialogue and to put down their weapons because the world can’t take it anymore.”

“There are so many conflicts, so many wars; there is a need to really work for peace, to pray with trust in God, but to also work” toward those efforts, he said.

When asked about his telephone call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 18 July, the day after the raid, the pope said, “We insisted on the need to protect the holy places of all religions,” and to work together in this regard.

But he added, there is a need for “true respect for people, for sacred places and to try to leave behind so much violence, so much hatred, so many wars.”

After praying the Angelus, the pope addressed all of “our beloved Middle Eastern Christians.”

“I deeply sympathise with your feeling that you can do little in the face of this serious situation,” he said. “You are in the heart of the pope and of the whole church. Thank you for your witness of faith.”

He prayed Our Lady intercede to “protect you always and accompany the world towards the dawn of peace.”

When greeting visitors from different parts of the world gathered in the small square, the pope thanked the International Forum of Catholic Action for promoting the “Prayer Marathon for Leaders.”

“The invitation, addressed to each one of us, is to pause today between 10am to 10pm to pray for just one minute, asking the Lord to enlighten our leaders and inspire in them projects for peace,” he said.