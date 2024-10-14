Pope Francis: let this suffering end soon

During the Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis criticised the attack on the blue helmets operating in Lebanon.

“I express my closeness to all the populations involved in Palestine, in Israel, and in Lebanon, where I ask that the United Nations peacekeepers be respected,” he said.

“I pray for all the victims, for the displaced, for the hostages; I hope that they will be released immediately, and I hope that this useless suffering, generated by hatred and revenge, will end soon.”

Pope Francis also called for the avoidance at all costs of attacks on defenceless civilians in ongoing conflicts. He also asked for prayers for peace in Haiti, where chaos has fuelled acts of violence in the streets.

“Let us never forget our brothers and sisters in Haiti. I ask everyone to pray for the cessation of all forms of violence and, with the commitment of the international community, to continue working to build peace and reconciliation in the country,” he said.

Before saying goodbye, he asked to join the campaign of Aid to the Church in Need, so that thousands of children around the world can pray together for peace.