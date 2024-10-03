Pope defends decision to give women, laymen voting rights at synod

Pope Francis opened the second session of the Synod of Bishops defending his decision to give women and laymen votes at the assembly, saying it reflects the Second Vatican Council’s teaching that a bishop exercises his ministry with and within the people of God.

“It is certainly not a matter of replacing one with the other, rallying to the cry: ‘Now it is our turn!'” the pope said as the 368 synod members—including what the Vatican described as 96 “non-bishops”—began their work 2 October in the Paul VI Audience Hall.

“We are being asked to work together symphonically, in a composition that unites all of us in the service of God’s mercy, in accordance with the different ministries and charisms that the bishop is charged to acknowledge and promote,” the pope told the members, seated at round tables with a mix of cardinals, bishops, priests, religious and lay men and women.

Pope Francis said he wanted to respond to a “storm of chattering” that had developed around his expansion of synod membership.