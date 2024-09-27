Pope applauds Luxembourg’s acceptance of migrants but urges for “more children”

While on the flight to Luxembourg for his 46th papal trip, Pope Francis did not greet the journalists on the plane one-by-one as he usually does.

But once he landed, the pope met with the Grand Duke Henri, who will start handing over his powers to his son in October.

The pope then began his address to the political authorities of Luxembourg by recognising the history of their country, which has been occupied twice in the last century. He then addresses how Luxembourg became a founding member of the European Union and today is one of the world’s richest countries.

“Wealth, let us not forget is a responsibility. Thus, I ask for constant vigilance so that the most disadvantaged nations will not be neglected, and that they be helped to rise from their impoverished conditions,” he said.

Nearly 50 per cent of Luxembourg’s population is made up of foreigners, according to the 2021 census. Speaking on the importance of migration, Pope

Francis applauded the country’s positive example to the wider world.

“Luxembourg can show everyone the advantages of peace as opposed to the horrors of war, of the integration and promotion of migrants as opposed to their segregation,” he said.

“And on that, I give you many thanks, that spirit of welcoming, of welcoming migrants and also giving them a place in your society. That is enriching.”

To the political leaders of the country, the pope had one more request.

“And let me add one thing. I saw the birth percentage. Please, more children, more children. It is the future. It is the future. I’m not saying more children and less dogs. I say this in Italy, but for you, more children.”

Before closing his address, Pope Francis asked for God to bless Luxembourg then went to greet the crowds outside.