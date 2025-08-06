Pope Leo XIV commended the Knights of Columbus for uniting Catholic men in prayer and fraternity, while extending “generous service to vulnerable populations,” as the fraternal organization holds its 143rd Supreme Convention in Washington.

The Knights boast 2.1 million members throughout the world, and more than 1,900 were on hand with their families at the convention to view the pope’s video message 5 August.

Pope Leo noted in his three minute address that the convention’s theme, “Heralds of Hope,” was timely amid the Jubilee Year, which is dedicated to hope.

- Advertisement -

Rather than mere optimism, Catholic teaching defines hope in the church’s universal catechism as “the theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.”

“As Catholics, we know that the source of our hope is Jesus Christ, and he has sent his followers in every age to bring the good news of his saving Paschal Mystery to the entire world,” said Pope Leo.

He added that “in a particular way during this Holy Year, we are called to be tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters of any kind.”

The pope added that the Knights’ founder, Blessed Michael J McGivney—who in 1882 established what would become a global fraternal Catholic organisation with more than 16,800 local councils—”understood this well.”

“He saw the many needs of immigrant Catholics and sought to bring relief to the poor and suffering through his faithful celebration of the sacraments, as well as through fraternal assistance—fraternal assistance which continues to this day,” Pope Leo said in his message.

According to the Knights, their members donated more than 47 million service hours and upwards of $190 million for various humanitarian and faith-affirming efforts in their communities in 2023.

In an 5 August statement issued shortly after the video aired, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly thanked Pope Leo for his message.

“We are privileged to receive this historic video greeting from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, his second video message to an American audience,” said Kelly. “Together, we promise Pope Leo XIV our prayers and loyalty, and we will always be united with him.”

On the eve of the convention’s 5 August opening, Kelly presented the Knights’ Annual International Program Awards, which recognize councils with outstanding programs supporting faith, family and community life.

Winners of the awards included:

Coral Springs, Florida, Council 8838, which held 17 consecutive monthly holy hours for youth in five area parishes, an initiative that drew an average of 700 people, including 250 youth, for Eucharistic adoration, the rosary, confession, worship music and fellowship.

Andrey Sheptytsky Council 15804 of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, which created a Knights of Columbus Cup sports competition for more than 50 orphans and internally displaced children amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The competition also resulted in 20 men joining the Knights.

St Joseph Council 11370 of Maumee, Ohio, which founded the “Off the Streets Toledo” project in 2021 to secure stable housing for over 1,000 individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The effort encompasses a range of both material and spiritual help.

Cure Roland Ouellet Council 11078 in Val-d’Or, Quebec, which opened a thrift store to serve the needs of an increased immigrant population, who are provided with clothing and other essential items free of charge.

St Mary of the Hills Council 13950 in Rochester Hills, Michigan, which led 43 fellow councils within the Archdiocese of Detroit in raising $65,000 for the “Father McGivney Field of Dreams,” a baseball field compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The field, blessed by Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Robert Fisher, is used in particular by a local league for persons with disabilities aged 16 years and older.

The Knights also named the Duppong family—whose late daughter Michelle Duppong, a diocesan faith formation director and former FOCUS missionary is now being considered for sainthood—as the “International Family of the Year” for making faith the center of family life.

A Knight for 53 years, Ken Duppong has served in a number of leadership roles in the fraternal organisation. He along with his wife Mary Ann Duppong—married 52 years—and their six children (including Michelle) were recognised for the many ways they put their faith into action by devoting themselves to a number of Catholic outreaches and ministries.

Pallottine Father Frank Donio, executive director of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men and the Knights’ state chaplain for the District of Columbia, was awarded the Blessed Michael McGivney Medal. The medal is an annual honor bestowed on a Knights chaplain who demonstrates pastoral zeal and outstanding service.