Pope Leo meets with top Russian Orthodox cleric amid war, strained relations

Pope Leo XIV met with a top Russian Orthodox cleric, the first such visit from Moscow since the papal election, and one that comes amid strained relations with Rome due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Vatican noted that the pope received Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, chair of the Moscow Patriarchate’s external relations department—who also attended the funeral of Pope Francis—in a 26 July morning audience.

Although the Vatican press office did not provide additional comment, the Russian Orthodox Church said in a statement afterwards that Metropolitan Anthony “conveyed to the pontiff greetings on behalf of His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’, and congratulations on his election as Primate of the Roman Catholic Church.”

In turn, said the ROC, the pope “expressed gratitude” to Patriarch Kirill and “noted the importance of developing relations with the Russian Orthodox Church.”

Those relations, fraught throughout the centuries, have been further challenged by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So far, Russia has rejected efforts by the Vatican to host peace talks.