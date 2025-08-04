Pope Leo stands with youth in Gaza, Ukraine, calls for dialogue, not war

In a message of solidarity and peace, Pope Leo XIV said the Catholic Church stands with young people suffering in war-torn areas, including Gaza and Ukraine.

Before praying the Angelus with more than 1 million young people attending the closing Mass of the Jubilee of Youth 3 August, the pope said the church was “closer than ever to young people who suffer the most serious evils, which are caused by other human beings.”

“We are with the young people of Gaza. We are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war,” he said in English. “My young brothers and sisters, you are the sign that a different world is possible: a world of fraternity and friendship, where conflicts are not resolved with weapons but with dialogue.”

Upon mentioning Gaza, the throngs of young men and women gathered in the field in the Roman neighborhood of Tor Vergata erupted in applause and cheers. International pressure had been continuing to mount against the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been accused of purposely starving the population of Gaza.

Pope Leo had expressed concerns over the hunger crisis in Gaza during his Angelus address 27 July, acknowledging that the “civilian population is being crushed by hunger and continues to be exposed to violence and death.”

In his address before concluding the Mass 3 August, the pope also thanked the young people for participating in the week-long Jubilee celebration and once again offered prayers for two pilgrims—Pascale Rafic and Maria Cobo Vergara—who passed away during the week.

Before concluding his address, the pope reminded young people that “united with Jesus as the branches to the vine, you will bear much fruit.”

“You will be the salt of the earth, light of the world. You will be seeds of hope wherever you live: in your families, with your friends, at school, at work, in sports. Seeds of hope with Christ, our hope,” he said.

Pope Leo also renewed the invitation for young people to attend the next World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea in 2027, and to carry on the message of hope “that lives in our hearts” and “gives us the strength to announce the victory of the risen Christ over evil and death.”

“And you, young pilgrims of hope, will be witnesses of this to the ends of the earth,” he said. “So, I will see you in Seoul. Let us continue to dream together, to hope together.”