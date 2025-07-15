Pope Leo visits Italian Carabinieri station, Poor Clares during summer break

As part of his summer break, Pope Leo XIV visited members of the Italian Carabinieri in Castel Gandolfo and the Poor Clares in nearby Albano Laziale.

Riding in a gray Volkswagen sedan, the pope first went to the local headquarters of the Carabinieri, a branch of the Italian military specialised in police work, to celebrate Mass in their chapel.

The corps was marking the 75th anniversary of Pope Pius XII’s proclamation of the Virgin Mary, “Virgo fidelis,” as their patron saint.

After the Mass, the pope took part in a tree-planting ceremony with top officers. Pope Leo then went by car to the Monastery of the Poor Clares in Albano Laziale, which was founded in 1631 and borders part of the papal villas.

Pope Leo signed the guest book and received an image of Christ made from olive wood, crafted by the nuns in their woodworking shop at the monastery.