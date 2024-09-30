back to top
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
At pre-synod retreat, members urged to be open to others, to the Spirit

By OSV News

Members of the Synod of Bishops on synodality gather in the Vatican’s Synod Hall 30 September, 2024, for the opening of a two-day retreat before the monthlong synod assembly begins. (CNS screen grab/Vatican Media)

Some members of the Synod of Bishops may need to let go of old ways of doing things and others may need to let go of a desire to make everything new; instead, all of them must allow the Holy Spirit to speak, said Dominican Father Timothy Radcliffe.

Opening a retreat for members of the synod on synodality 30 September, the British theologian urged honesty, telling them that the “indestructible peace” given by the risen Christ “does not mean that we live in perfect harmony. We are gathered in this assembly because we do not.

But no discord can destroy our peace in Christ for we are one in him.” The 368 synod members, along with the theologians and experts assisting them, gathered for a two-day retreat at the Vatican before Pope Francis was scheduled to formally open the monthlong, second session of the synod 2 October. After a similar gathering at the Vatican a year earlier, members were to focus this session on “How to be a missionary synodal church.”

[email protected]

