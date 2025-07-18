back to top
Friday, July 18, 2025
Proof of life for kidnapped Nigerian priest received by Alaska diocese where he served

By OSV News

Father Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian priest who served in the Diocese of Fairbanks Alaska (2017-2024), was abducted June 1, 2025, by Islamist militants in his home country. Father Alphonsus is pictured in an undated photo. (OSV News photo/Diocese of Fairbanks)

A kidnapped Nigerian priest, who previously served in Alaska, has managed to contact his home diocese, but remains missing after being captured by Boko Haram operatives in his homeland, OSV News has learned.

Father Alphonsus Afina, assigned to several parishes across Alaska from September 2017 through 2024, was abducted 1 June along with an unspecified number of fellow travelers while in Nigeria’s Borno state, near the northeastern town of Gwoza.

In a 16 July email to OSV News, Father Robert Fath, vicar general and vocation director of the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, said that his diocese had “received news through unofficial channels that Fr Alphonsus is still being held in captivity but is alive.

He is recovering from wounds on his legs which were the result of being bound very tightly when he was captured.”

Father Fath said the priest had been “allowed to speak to his diocese via phone once again to confirm he is still alive.” He added, “Please continue to pray for Fr Alphonsus and all who suffer for the faith!”

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

© The Catholic Weekly 2024