RE Search Episode 101: The Theological Virtues.

This week we begin our special series about the Theological Virtues: Faith, Hope and Love. What is a virtue? And of all the virtues, what is it about faith, hope and love that make them ‘theological?’ With Sr Susanna Edmunds, OP
