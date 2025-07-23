back to top
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
RE Search Episode 101: The Theological Virtues.

By Staff Writers

This week we begin our special series about the Theological Virtues: Faith, Hope and Love. What is a virtue? And of all the virtues, what is it about faith, hope and love that make them ‘theological?’ With Sr Susanna Edmunds, OP

