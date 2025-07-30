back to top
Thursday, July 31, 2025
RE Search Episode 102: Faith

By Staff Writers

Continuing our discussion of the Theological Virtues with a close look at faith. Where does our faith come from, how can we nurture it, and what’s the difference between ‘having’ faith and ‘professing’ faith? With Sr Susanna Edmunds, OP

