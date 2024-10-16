RE Search Episode 68: The Healing of Jairus’ Daughter and the Bleeding Woman.

Looking at Mark’s description of these miracles, the similarities between the two women involved, and what we can learn about faith from the cry ‘If I but touch his clothes, I will be made well.’ With Sr Susanna Edmunds, OP
