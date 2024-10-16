back to top
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
RE Search Episode 68: The Healing of Jairus’ Daughter and the Bleeding Woman.

By Staff Writers

Looking at Mark’s description of these miracles, the similarities between the two women involved, and what we can learn about faith from the cry ‘If I but touch his clothes, I will be made well.’ With Sr Susanna Edmunds, OP

Cardinal Zuppi returns to Moscow to continue peace mission entrusted to him by pope
The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

