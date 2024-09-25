back to top
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
28 C
Sydney
type here...
Opinion

Pope Francis is no religious relativist. He is humble enough to see inspiration in other faiths

By Fr Peter Kwak

Most read

Pope Francis sits with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a welcome ceremony in the Singapore Parliament 12 September, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Pope Francis made headlines recently when, during an interfaith meeting with young people, he made the following statement: “All religions are paths to God. I will use an analogy, they are like different languages that express the Divine … There is only one God, and religions are like languages, paths to reach God. Some Sikh, some Muslim, some Hindu, some Christian. Understood? Yet, interfaith dialogue among young people takes courage.” 

The obvious concern with the above statement is the appearance of false religious pluralism—the idea that all religions are equal or relative and therefore there is no one true religion (Christianity).  

Of course, the pope is Catholic and does not espouse such an idea, not least because he has previously said, for example, “the door by which to enter the sheepfold is Jesus. There is no other … One cannot enter into eternal life through another way.” 

- Advertisement -

Yes, Jesus is the Way and there is no other way by which we can be saved (c.f. Act 4:12). Nevertheless, there are still countless (subjective) ways by which countless souls come to participate in the (objective) Way, including through baptisms of desire. 

This can apply not only to those who sincerely follow other religions which “reflect a ray of that Truth which enlightens all men,” (Nostra Aetate, 2) but even to those who have no religion! 

Cardinal Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI) was once asked, “How many ways are there to God?” Quite surprisingly, his response at the time was, “As many as there are people.”  

religious relativism
Pope Francis shakes hands with Lee Hsien Loong, who served as prime minister of Singapore from 2004 to early 2024, during a private meeting at the St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre in Singapore 12 September 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Neither he nor Pope Francis meant that religion is merely a matter of personal preference. Far from it. Instead, they were recognising, even reverencing the diverse and unique ways in which each human person actually participates in God’s saving grace in the depth of his or her soul. 

So, there can be no doubt that the interfaith statement made by Pope Francis, when rightly interpreted, is in harmony with Catholic theology. Needless to say, the pope ismore than theologically literate enough to know the risk of being misinterpreted.  

Therefore it does not suffice to merely defend the orthodoxy of his statement; we must also ask what salutary lesson might have been imparted by the Holy Father (or the Holy Spirit).  

Christian doctrines, supreme though they might be, are not an end in themselves; instead, they are a means to an end, which is the person of Jesus Christ or the mystery of the Holy Trinity. For this or a similar reason, Benedict XVI once wrote, “Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction.” (Deus Caritas Est, 1) 

What is the measure of a true Christian? Intellectual assent to doctrines is certainly a constitutive factor but what is of utmost importance is authentic communion or actual participation in the substantial reality of divine love, without which we will be told in the end, “I never knew you” (Mt 7:23).  

religious relativism
Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic Junior College in Singapore for an interreligious meeting with young people 13 September, 2024. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

How easy is it for Catholics to become complacent, conceited or tribalist, due to a sense of superiority which does more harm than good, even fatally at times. 

Catholics who have been privileged with access to the substantial reality of God’s love in the Eucharist ought to be the humblest. After all, “Every one to whom much is given, of him much will be required” (Lk 12:48).  

They also ought to be the first to show reverence wherever God’s inspiration manifests itself, including through those who are different, so as to become true experts in the art of actual participation, as well as its most courageous practitioners.  

What wins souls for Christ? Not doctrinal or liturgical purism, which can externalise the faith to the point of bypassing the human heart. We already know the answer: the beauty of holiness which radiates from those who fully participate in the substantial reality of Divine Mercy, starting from the depth of their soul—the saints.  

This is a hard teaching from the Holy Father but entirely appropriate for those who belong to the one true religion of Catholicism. 

Previous article
Fr Vijay ordained for Missionaries of God’s Love
Next article
How did a congregation of Kenyan sisters end up in Broome?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024