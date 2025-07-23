Remembering the role of mission in Catholic education

Auxiliary Bishop Daniel Meagher says understanding who Catholic schools are serving, both intellectually and holistically, is paramount to the mission of faith-based education.

Speaking at the Catholic Schools NSW Education Law Symposium 2025, the bishop, who also serves on the Australian Bishop’s Commission for Catholic Education, urged the attendees, most of whom were educators, to ponder who is at the forefront of their minds when they give lessons and reports.

Bishop Meagher said Catholic school teachers had many people and organisations to whom they are accountable; including the church, school systems, the wider community, and students and their families.

“At the heart of Catholic education, there is always Jesus Christ, everything that happens in Catholic schools should lead to an encounter with the living Christ,” he said.

“In our schools, our focus is naturally on intellectual development, however, Christ engages with the whole of our beings.”

He said the essential features of Catholic education also focused on keeping the family and wider community engaged with the school, the work of the church, and featuring an integrated and connected curriculum with a focus on God.

“All is connected, God is our common ground, so we look for meaning and connections and relationships and laws,” he said.

“The Church has always been at the forefront of discovery and reasoning: physics, biology, philosophy, social teaching, ethics, so our curriculum should be wholistic, connected, confident, cutting edge, optimistic.”

He said Catholic education “should be outstanding” in all fields and keep mission in mind across the curriculum.

Bishop Meagher said the ecclesial nature of a Catholic school must be strongly emphasised by all as a “distinctive characteristic” informing educational activity, with teachers understanding and encouraging ecclesial learning.

“We cannot tolerate teachers who openly, deliberately contravene important church teaching and practice,” he said.

Looking at other parts of mission in Catholic schools, Bishop Meagher questioned what to do in religious schools which have an ever-declining rate of Catholic students. He suggested surveys on religious attitudes to gauge student interest and participation.

Bishop Meagher gave his address at the Catholic Schools NSW Education Law Symposium, an annual conference for the state’s Catholic teachers to listen to speakers, network, and gain insight into their field.

The speakers at the symposium included NSW Premier Chris Minns, Catholic Schools NSW CEO Dallas McInerney, and NESA CEO Paul Martin, among others.