Representing your heritage: Predictions for the 2024 NRL Pacific Championships

Whether it’s the land where you were born or the nation that embodies your family’s heritage, donning your country’s jersey is not just a personal honour—it’s a commitment to play for something greater than yourself.

The NRL Pacific Championships feels different in 2024, perhaps because that sense of patriotism has never been greater.

There were glimpses in last year’s tournament where, at the risk of sounding boastful, I correctly predicted New Zealand would take home the Pacific Cup and Papua New Guinea the Pacific Bowl.

I reference that because my reasoning wasn’t based solely on the backline talent or the power of the forwards—it boiled down to the influence of the halves (and a smidge of that good ol’ flag-waving sentiment).

That same reasoning influences my predictions this year.

A confident halfback can truly guide a team to victory, demanding the ball and orchestrating plays while a versatile five-eighth complements his role without undermining the authority of his halfback.

Without a strong halves pairing, even the most talented squads fall short of glory.

For the upcoming Pacific Cup, I’m backing Australia. Their squad boasts exactly that talent with Tom Dearden and Mitchell Moses likely to take control, while Dylan Edwards and Harry Grant complete the spine.

Behind them is a formidable forward pack made up of Origin big-men. Australia’s depth and experience will simply prove too much for both New Zealand and Tonga.

New Zealand themselves are a well-rounded side but their roster has been hit hard by injuries. The absence of key players like Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Brown, Moses Leota and Brandon Smith just to name a few leaves significant gaps.

While they will compete fiercely, it’s hard to see them overcoming the Kangaroos to retain the Pacific Cup without their top-tier talent.

Let’s not underestimate dark horses Tonga.

With a star-studded backline and fearsome forward pack led by experienced playmaker Tui Lolohea and a significantly improved Isaiya Katoa, both the Kangaroos and Kiwis won’t want to underestimate this side.

In the Pacific Bowl I can’t help but back PNG to retain their title, despite missing some players from last year’s campaign.

Rugby League is woven into the fabric of PNG culture and the passion and aggression they bring to the field is unparalleled.

With a determined and underrated halves pairing of Kyle Laybutt and Lachlan Lam guiding a hard-hitting PNG side around the pitch, the Kumuls certainly have what it takes to defend their championship.

However, Fiji also poses a significant threat. With their robust roster featuring NRL stars Sunia Turuva and Maika Sivo and a forward pack led by the explosive Viliame Kikau, they will look to match PNG’s intensity.

Yet to reiterate the importance of the halves pairing, Fiji’s potential could be hampered by a lack of depth, making it difficult to fully utilise their talent.

The Cook Islands may seem like the underdogs in this competition, but don’t write them off too quickly. With experienced players like Esan Marsters and Zane Tetevano, they bring a solid mix of skill and toughness.

As we gear up for the Pacific Championships, may the best teams rise to the occasion, and may every player leave the field knowing they have given everything they have to represent their nation.