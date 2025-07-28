back to top
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
15.8 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsWorld

Meet 88-year-old scooter-riding catechist from Singapore who has brought 2,000 people into church

By OSV News

Most read

Andrew Goh, an 88-year-old catechist, poses for a photo at his home in Singapore July 2, 2025. Goh uses children’s books to teach the Catholic catechism to the elderly who want to join the church. (OSV News photo/Christopher Khoo)

As the church prepared to mark the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly on 27 July, meet 88-year-old Andrew Goh—a scooter-riding catechist in Singapore who has spent 34 years bringing the faith to the elderly and housebound.

After his baptism in 1991, Goh began ministering to elderly Singaporeans—many of whom speak only Chinese dialects and had been left out of formal catechesis.

Today, he teaches in five dialects, using picture books and simple language to share the Gospel. Each week, he teaches classes at two parishes and makes eight home visits.

- Advertisement -

Betty Tan, 76, who attends the classes at Novena Church with her 85-year-old sister, said she is “learning how to pray, how to make the sign of the cross and how Jesus helped others.”

Children’s books like this are used by 88-year-old Andrew Goh of Singapore to teach the Catholic catechism to the elderly who want to join the church. (OSV News photo/Christopher Khoo)techi

Over the decades, Goh has helped more than 2,000 people enter the church and counts over 560 godchildren.

Though help is scarce, he’s hopeful others will step up to continue the mission. “God is so kind, so good,” Goh told OSV News, adding that he felt he had to “repay” God’s goodness.

Previous article
Detroit archbishop fires three theologians from Sacred Heart Seminary
Next article
This wasn’t in her best interest
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024