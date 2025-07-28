Meet 88-year-old scooter-riding catechist from Singapore who has brought 2,000 people into church

As the church prepared to mark the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly on 27 July, meet 88-year-old Andrew Goh—a scooter-riding catechist in Singapore who has spent 34 years bringing the faith to the elderly and housebound.

After his baptism in 1991, Goh began ministering to elderly Singaporeans—many of whom speak only Chinese dialects and had been left out of formal catechesis.

Today, he teaches in five dialects, using picture books and simple language to share the Gospel. Each week, he teaches classes at two parishes and makes eight home visits.

Betty Tan, 76, who attends the classes at Novena Church with her 85-year-old sister, said she is “learning how to pray, how to make the sign of the cross and how Jesus helped others.”

Over the decades, Goh has helped more than 2,000 people enter the church and counts over 560 godchildren.

Though help is scarce, he’s hopeful others will step up to continue the mission. “God is so kind, so good,” Goh told OSV News, adding that he felt he had to “repay” God’s goodness.