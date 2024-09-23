Meet Christ in migrants, and respond with compassion, says US bishop echoing pope’s call

In a message ahead of the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the US bishops’ migration chair stressed Pope Francis’ call for solidarity with migrants, “reminding us that their journeys mirror the biblical Exodus, with God as their guide and companion.”

“(The pope) emphasises that every encounter with migrants is an encounter with Christ, urging us to respond with compassion, recognising their struggles as a reflection of our shared journey toward the Kingdom of Heaven,” said Bishop Mark J Seitz of El Paso, Texas, chair of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, according to a 19 September news release.

The USCCB release highlighted the beginning of National Migration Week, observed 23-29 September this year. During the time leading up to the 29 September World Day of Migrants and Refugees—which takes place annually on the last Sunday of September—the Catholic Church in the US, it said, calls “attention to the challenges confronting migrants and refugees, from their country of origin to their destination, and how Church teaching calls on Catholics to respond with compassionate acts of love.”

Catholic dioceses and institutions around the country are set to commemorate this week with events like special Masses, volunteer opportunities and immigration legal clinics, the statement said.