Somascan “Run 4 Somkids” raises $13k for orphans

From prams to pensioners, hundreds gathered at Garrison Park Reserve in Sydney’s west to take part in a fun run which raised over $13,000 for the most vulnerable.

The inaugural Run 4 Somkids event, organised through the Sydney-based charity Somascan Missions, brought together people of all ages for a day of food, fitness and fun on 22 September.

For the Achi family, the fundraiser was a chance to connect with their community while working together for a great cause.

“It was so fun to run and it was amazing to run together and to support each other,” said Sarah Achi, aged 11.

“It is such a blessing to have a loving and wonderful community and it was incredible to see how much we raised for the kids.”

Seventy-one registered runners took part in the 7km track, running side by side to not only raise funds for the orphaned but to also raise awareness on the benefit of exercise for the body and soul.

The fundraiser was realised by St Joseph’s Moorebank and St Christopher’s Holsworthy assistant priest Fr David Romero CRS who believed that running for a noble cause was a good incentive for people to start training and engage in physical activity.

Organising the event in the lead up to the Solemnity of Mary Mother of Orphans, a feast day celebrated by the Somascans, Fr David hoped the fundraising run would actively engage the community, both spiritually and physically.

“We were born to be in movement and God has made us for a life of activity,” the Somascan religious said in his opening message to those participating.

“Physical activities can be similar to prayer, insofar as they both require care and attention.

“They demand our concentration and this full engagement of our bodies, can resemble an act of worship and, too, can glorify the Lord.

“Today we will have the opportunity to glorify him, by running for the purpose of helping children that are deprived of a nuclear family, kids that live in the vulnerable state of orphanhood.”

Sarah was not only cheered on by her family from the sidelines but she was joined by her brothers Isaiah, aged 17, and Maroun, aged 15, who encouraged her and each other to keep going until the end.

“It was a great experience to be able to not only run for a good cause, but to do it as a community,” said Maroun and Isaiah.

“Cheering others on and pushing them to keep going is what it is all about.”

Celebrations continued well after the last runner crossed the line as everyone was treated to a bbq lunch and a number of outdoor games and sports.

For more information on Somascan Missions go to www.somascanmissions.org.au or email [email protected].