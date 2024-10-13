back to top
Monday, October 14, 2024
Spanish prime minister formally invites the Pope Francis to Spain

By Rome Reports

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, travelled to the Vatican for the second time, four years after his last visit.

In their meeting in October 2020, the pope made a profound political reflection, which until them had never done so with any head of state or government.

In this second round of dialogue with Pope Francis, Pedro Sánchez has formally invited the pope to visit Spain.

“There have been two requests for invitations to Pope Francis, which I have conveyed to him on behalf of the Government of Spain and also, I believe, on behalf of Spanish society as a whole,” he said.

“One is to the Canary Islands, given the interest of the Holy See in knowing the reality of the Canary people, the solidarity of the Canary people, also with the migration that is arriving to its coasts.”

The other invitation is to Seville in 2025. In June of next year, the Financing for Development Conference will take place in the Andalusian capital, and Pedro Sanchez wants the Holy See to be present.

