Speakers bring theology and philosophy to bear on the home

Since the end of the pandemic the home has been the centre of the national conversation. Working from home, house prices, homelessness and the cost-of-living crisis, levels of migration, the environment as our “common home,” and the relationship between indigenous and other Australians—these are just a few related themes we see in the news every day.

But the home enjoys a special place in Catholic thought. So to bring a philosophical and theological perspective to bear on our current situation, The Dawson Society for Philosophy and Culture held its 2025 conference Home: Family, Place, Economics from 10-12 July at the University of Notre Dame, Fremantle, WA.

The conference’s keynote speaker was US Catholic writer and publisher Marc Barnes, editor of New Polity magazine. He is one of a new generation of Catholic intellectuals rethinking the relationship between American identity, the economic realities of a US in decline, and Catholic social doctrine.

He followed his keynote Human weakness and its discontents: Why Modernity hates the home, with a follow-up talk on the College of St Joseph the Worker. The college, a project in Steubenville Ohio where New Polity is based, teaches students the liberal arts alongside a trade like plumbing or carpentry.

Students graduate with their degree, a trade, a job, and a pathway out of university debt. The college is endorsed by figures like Pints with Aquinas host Matt Fradd, theologian Scott Hahn, and Cardinal Raymond Burke.

The conference was opened by Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB, and closed with a few beers and fish and chips at a Fremantle café. The conference was intellectually rich and often quite daring, while also being accessible and welcoming enough for entire families to attend with infants and grandparents in tow.

Attendees were treated to two further keynotes in addition to Barnes, from the executive director of the Thomas More society, Anna Krohn, and Emeritus Professor of Italian Studies at the University of Western Australia, John Kinder.

Krohn spoke about the “paideia of the hearth,” drawing attention to the relationship between the hearth and the heart, and its resilience as a cultural symbol. Kinder’s keynote, The words of home and the home of the Word, drew deeply on etymology, poetry and anthropology to explore the relationship between language and the home.

The conference put a spotlight on Perth and its growing suburban sprawl. Conference organiser Tom Gourlay asked in his paper whether the suburbs might be “structures of sin” and a young filmmaker, Harry Cunningham, introduced his documentary The World’s Longest City.

Presenters also flew in from around Australia and from overseas to deliver a range of papers on New Urbanism, pilgrimage, tax policy, domestic uses for AI and technology, Tim Winton’s Juice, the children’s cartoon Bluey, and the relationship between migration and the last things.

Perth’s Dawson Society—distinct from the Hobart-based Christopher Dawson Centre—was founded in 2012 and held its first conference in 2018, exploring the impact of 1968 after five decades.

The Covid pandemic put the society into a state of semi-hibernation, but through the efforts of its key organisers—Tom and Elizabeth Gourlay, and Daniel and Eliza Matthys—this year’s conference represents a wonderful return to form.

Adam Wesselinoff is a past editor of The Catholic Weekly and presented at the Home conference on the recovery of art after the avant-garde.