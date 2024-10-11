St Charbel lights up Western Sydney

St Charbel’s Monastery in Punchbowl has lit up Western Sydney in their Jubilee Year to celebrate the enduring legacy of their beloved saint.

Coinciding with the feast of St Charbel’s canonisation, the immersive lightshow titled “A Saint in the Neighbourhood” is projected along the entire façade of the Monastery, church and bell tower and running each night from 9 October, until Saturday 12 October.

The show illuminates the site and depicts through audio and colourful visuals the life, miracles and message of St Charbel and history of the Punchbowl parish, including the May arrival of the saints’ relics in a procession down Highclere Avenue.

“For the Maronite community in Punchbowl, St Charbel is more than a patron—he is a symbol of humility, faith, and divine healing,” said Fr Anthony Azzi, a priest at St Charbel’s and key organiser of the event.

“His life of devotion and sacrifice continues to inspire the faithful, offering strength and comfort, particularly to those facing the challenges of the diaspora and the (current) struggles in Lebanon.

“The lightshow captures the very essence of St Charbel’s spirit.”

The lightshow uses advanced light mapping technology to project the images onto the church infrastructure, allowing the dazzling visuals to seamlessly fit with its curves and arches, bringing St Charbel’s story to life.

It is similar technology that is used on St Mary’s popular “Christmas at the Cathedral” lightshow each December.

The first evening of the show commenced with a solemn Mass followed by a procession of St Charbel’s relics carried by 22 pallbearers. The show was witnessed by more than 2,000 attendees on the first night, with more than double that the next evening.

“His story, illuminated through light, serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the transformative power of faith and the generosity of God’s grace,” Fr Anthony said.

“As we mark the 50th jubilee, this event serves not only as a celebration of our parish’s history but as a call to all attendees to embrace the spirit of St Charbel within their own hearts.

“St Charbel’s life isn’t just about the past; it’s an ongoing call to embody faith, humility, and healing in our own lives, and to spread that light into the world.

“Through this celebration, we are reminded that we are all part of something much greater, and by answering his call, we can become beacons of hope in our own communities.”

Parishioner Nathan Saroufim who was baptised and raised in the parish said the presence of St Charbel has strengthened in his life with the Jubilee Year events.

“This lightshow, along with the delivery of the replica tomb earlier in the year, makes it feel like the connection not just with St Charbel, but my faith in Catholicism, has grown immensely.”