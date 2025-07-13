Mother Cabrini’s sisters carry on missionary’s zeal to “heal the wounds of humanity”

On the 175th anniversary of St Frances Xavier Cabrini’s birth 15 July, the sisters of the order she founded continue on with her tireless work of service to those in need, especially immigrants.

The Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus have a presence in 15 countries.

Though they are only a few hundred around the world, according to the sisters, they are active in social work, health care, education and work with refugees among several other services.

- Advertisement -

In the United States, while a government crackdown of immigrants lacking legal status in the US continues at a fervent pace, a handful of sisters find themselves working in an environment where the sentiments toward immigrants are little changed from the time of Mother Cabrini.

Missionary Sister Yolanda Flores of Nicaragua, on the staff of Cabrini Immigrant Services in New York City, looked back on Mother Cabrini’s zeal for missionary work and noted the 23 transatlantic trips she made starting in the late 1800s through the early part of the 20th century.

What drove her “was the love for the mission, the love for migrants.” She said, “What was Cabrini following or trying to do? Very simple: to heal the wounds of humanity through the big devotion she had to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”