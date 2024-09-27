St Joseph’s Como-Oyster Bay turns 70

This year St Joseph’s Como-Oyster Bay Parish turned 70, and so did our parish priest, Fr Jerzy Chrzczonowicz. To mark and celebrate these milestones we came together for a beautiful vigil Mass.

Head celebrant Bishop Emeritus Robert McGuckin was himself a local parishioner back in the day and made the Mass a very moving and spiritual event. He was also a wealth of information and history of our parish.

Sharing the Mass on Saturday 24 August alongside Bishop Robert were Frs Jerzy, Mani and Jan as well as multiple acolytes and altar servers.

We were treated to some beautiful music by the amazing Ashfield Choir. Past and present parishioners were joined by members of our school community.

Visitors included parishioners from Daceyville and Ashfield and VIPs included the Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Camelo Pesce.

Following the mass, approximately 150 guests shared a three-course meal at Club on East at Sutherland and were joined by more clergy, including Bishop Richard Umbers and Parish Priests Fr Greg Morgan from Gymea and Fr John Greig from Miranda-Sylvania.

Mayor Camelo Pesce shared stories of his faith and attending De La Salle College at Caringbah and his connection with the Sutherland Shire.

Bishop Robert recalled fond memories of the parish and local CYO group in the early years as well as his time as a member of St Vincent de Paul.

Other long-time parishioners shared their memories including fondly recalling all previous parish priests, Fr George Solomon, Peter Brown, James Gallen, Frank Furfaro (Administrator), Robert Stephens and thanked Fr Jerzy for his ongoing love and commitment to his flock.

There were games, lucky door prizes and gifts. Old friends were reacquainted, and new friendships made, and as Bishop Robert said our past has guided us to this point and will help shape our future.

Along with a lovely anniversary cake, those present also shared a beautiful birthday cake as we celebrated Fr Jerzy’s 70th birthday. He has since flown to Rome on sabbatical leave for six weeks.

Congratulations to all who helped make the night so successful and who supported our efforts to mark these two significant milestones.