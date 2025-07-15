Sydney Camino walk a “spiritual warm up” for Catholic men ahead of IEC in 2028

As the St Joseph Camino Walk approaches on 5-6 September, Michael Jaksic, Life, Marriage and Family (LMF) Officer who oversees the Archdiocese of Sydney’s men’s ministry describes the camino as a “spiritual warm-up” that will prepare men for the International Eucharistic Congress in 2028.

“The camino inspires men to be the best versions of themselves and to take their faith seriously,” Michael said.

Using the biblical metaphor of “iron sharpening iron,” he sees the walk as an opportunity for men to challenge and inspire each other toward spiritual excellence.

“In this way, it will set the tone for the International Eucharistic Congress in 2028, as these men prepare to lead their families and communities to walk with the Lord,” Michael explained.

The overnight pilgrimage aims to “normalise faith in men’s everyday lives and inspire them to be better fathers and husbands,” creating a generation of Catholic men prepared not only for IEC 2028 but for the ongoing mission of evangelisation in their homes and communities.

This year’s camino sees a raft of changes including a change in route, seeing the men embark on a 17-kilometre journey from St Joseph’s in Como to St Aloysius in Cronulla, winding through the beautiful Sutherland Shire. The walk will include stops at various parishes, each featuring a decade of the Rosary, silent adoration, and reflections on St Joseph.

“We’ll walk past Cronulla beach on our way to the last parish on the walk, which should be around sunrise. So, we’ll be able to look out to the sea and just experience the beauty of the shire. It’ll be a more scenic route than our men are used to,” Michael said.

As September approaches, Michael stands ready to lead this spiritual army of 1000, but it is role as a father that has him truly prepared to lead these men through the night.

Michael views his role in men’s ministry within the LMF in the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation as inseparable from his identity as a young father.

“The interconnectedness of my duties at home and in the SCE office shapes my approach to leading men,” he said.

“I know how to switch on at work. But when I get home, that’s when I really switch on. I don’t switch down, I switch up. I know my real job is as a father. I cannot lead men spiritually without first being a good father and husband at home.”

His family is a source of strength for Michael that allows him to speak authentically to other men facing similar challenges and one he hopes to share on the walk.

“The overall goal for the walk is for the men, whatever challenges they’re going through, whatever stresses they’re experiencing at home or at work are empowered and inspired to lead their families and communities in faith.”

He encourages participants to “take concrete steps to live out their faith and contribute to their parishes and communities” following their camino experience.

The timing of this year’s walk is particularly meaningful, taking place on Father’s Day weekend. “This provides an opportunity to Christianise fatherhood,” Michael explained, connecting the spiritual journey with the celebration of Catholic fatherhood.

Michael’s ultimate hope for the camino extends far beyond the weekend itself. “I hope it will be a transformative experience for the men, leading them to be better men after the heart of Jesus and St Joseph,” he said.

“The reason for its growth from a small gathering of men to what it has become today, is testament to the fact that it’s so much more than a walk—it’s a call to authentic Catholic manhood and a preparation for the great mission ahead.”

The St Joseph Camino Walk takes place 5-6 September, 2025. For registration and more information, click on the following link.